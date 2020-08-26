Worst Landing Spots for Every Top 2020 NBA Draft Prospect

0 of 10

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Landing with the wrong team out of the draft could derail an NBA prospect's development.

Going to a franchise without talent to play off could make the game tougher for certain players, like it's been for Kevin Knox with the New York Knicks. Others needs the reps. Mo Bamba hasn't had an opportunity to play regular minutes in Orlando, and now he's two years in with little to show.

Based on the weaknesses of the players who appear to be locked in to the 2020 lottery, we picked the least desirable destinations for each one.