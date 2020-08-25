WWE Raw Ratings Rise to 2.028M Viewers After SummerSlam PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday's post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, saw its viewership rise compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 2.028 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, up from 1.643 million last week.

Monday's Raw was the first to emanate from the ThunderDome, which included pyrotechnics, lasers and rows of LED boards featuring the faces of fans watching from home. The ThunderDome aided in a ratings increase for SmackDown last week and helped create a fun environment for SummerSlam.

The main event of Raw saw Rey Mysterio team with his son, Dominik Mysterio, for the first time ever in a match against Seth Rollins and Murphy after Dominik pushed Rollins to his limit one night earlier at SummerSlam.

While it was a competitive match, it was interrupted by the return of Retribution, as the group of mystery wrestlers beat down Rey and Dominik to close the show.

The first segment of the night was a promo by WWE champion Drew McIntyre following his win over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. McIntyre said he would grant Orton a rematch, but The Viper attacked him from behind and punted him in the head twice.

When Orton went to the ring to cut a promo later in the night, he was interrupted by the debuting Keith Lee, which set the stage for a match between them.

Orton won the match by disqualification when McIntyre interfered and attacked him, but Orton got the last laugh by punting him again, which sent him to the hospital in an ambulance.

There was also a Raw Women's Championship rematch between Asuka and Sasha Banks after Asuka beat Banks for the title the previous night. Bayley attempted to help her friend, but she was held back by Shayna Baszler, which allowed Asuka to retain by submission.

Sasha already dropped the Raw Women's Championship, and she and Bayley are now in danger of losing the WWE Women's Tag Team titles as well since Baszler and Nia Jax formed an uneasy alliance and challenged them to a match for the championships at Payback on Sunday.

Also on the show, Aleister Black seemingly turned heel by attacking Kevin Owens on the KO Show, and the Hurt Business wrecked shop on Raw Underground after Apollo Crews cheated to beat Bobby Lashley in an arm-wrestling competition.

