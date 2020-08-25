Ex-Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand Apologizes for Sneaking Visitor into Team Hotel

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kemah Siverand, who was waived two weeks ago after being caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, issued an apology Monday night.

Siverand posted the statement on Twitter:

