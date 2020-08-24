Video: Albert Pujols Passes Alex Rodriguez for 2nd on MLB's All-Time RBI List

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Add another accomplishment to Albert Pujols' historic resume.

The Los Angeles Angels first baseman notched his 2,087th career RBI in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Houston Astros. He drilled a line drive into left field that scored Mike Trout and cut the deficit to 5-4.

Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of second place on the all-time RBI list in the process.

While Baseball Reference lists him as third behind Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth, MLB.com explained Elias considers him second because RBI was not an official stat until 1920. That means Ruth and Cap Anson are not considered members of the 2,000-RBI club even though some places consider them part of the group.

As for Pujols, this is another impressive stat on a resume that includes two World Series titles, three MVPs, a Rookie of the Year, 10 All-Star appearances, six Silver Sluggers and a batting title.

While he did much of that during his 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, he continues to move up the record books with the Angels.