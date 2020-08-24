Browns' Grant Delpit Carted off with Injury; Achilles Injury Reportedly Feared

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie Grant Delpit reportedly suffered an Achillies injury at practice on Monday, requiring the team to cart the safety off the field.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Delpit is currently undergoing testing as the Browns consult with its training staff. Cleveland took Delpit No. 44 overall in April's draft after a stellar junior season at LSU.

There is no timetable currently available for Delpit's return.

The two-time All-American is listed on Cleveland's second-string defense behind starting free safety Andrew Sendejo, though the 32-year-old has just a one-year deal with the Browns.

Delpit is clearly a large part of Cleveland's future defensive plans and any time missed delays a valuable development period. With no mini-camps or OTAs this offseason due to the pandemic, training camp provides one of the first real chances for the Browns' coaching staff to get on the field with Delpit and help him transition from college to the pros.

Given his success at LSU, Cleveland hoped it could expedite that process. Delpit had 79 total tackles, eight interceptions, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in three years with the Tigers, helping win over Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

"We really viewed him as a big, versatile playmaker," Berry told reporters after picking Delpit. "He's been a really kind of an impact player for LSU over the past two seasons. Our appeal to Grant is the fact of his coverage abilities. He is a guy who can play the post. He can play you at the line of scrimmage. He can cover tight ends and walk over a slot and hold his own against receivers. He has been a consistent ball producer throughout his career at LSU."

Now those abilities are on hold while Cleveland waits to learn the severity of his injury.