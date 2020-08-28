7 Players the Cubs Must Target at 2020 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are in the thick of the NL postseason race with an 18-12 record, and under this year's expanded playoff format, they are in a great position to be playing in October.

But the North Siders roster is not without its flaws.

The team has stumbled to a 5-9 record in its last 14 games since starting the year 13-3. A leaky bullpen that ranks 29th in the majors with a 5.79 ERA looks like the most glaring area of need as the trade deadline fast approaches.

Meanwhile, the bench has provided virtually nothing in the way of offensive production.

David Bote (78 PA, .214 BA, 91 OPS+), Nico Hoerner (71 PA, .250 BA, 77 OPS+), Albert Almora Jr. (31 PA, .185 BA, 43 OPS+) and Josh Phegley (18 PA, .063 BA, 12 OPS+) are all scuffling at the plate. Pinch-hitters are just 3-for-21.

With that in mind, our list of seven potential trade targets for the Cubs is made up of bullpen arms and versatile bench bats.

Don't expect any flashy additions since the team is working on a tight budget. Top prospects Brailyn Marquez, Miguel Amaya and Brennen Davis are not going anywhere in these proposed deals.

These are complementary pieces that would provide welcome support in pursuit of a long playoff run.