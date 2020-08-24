Fantasy Football 2020: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

So, you're having a little trouble getting your 2020 fantasy football season off the ground. Less than three weeks remain before the start of the NFL regular season, and you're not sure who to draft, where to draft them or even what to call your squad.

We're here to help with points-per-reception (PPR) and dynasty rankings and some of the most pun-ishing team names based on this season's projected stars.

Let's kick things off with a look at the top PPR options for draft day.

2020 Fantasy Top 50

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

18. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

19. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

22. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

23. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

24. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

25. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

26. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

27. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

28. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

29. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

30. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

31. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

32. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

33. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

34. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

35. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

37. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

40. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

41. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

43. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

44. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

47. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

48. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

49. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

50. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Dynasty Advice

If this is your inaugural draft for a dynasty league, treat it like you would a typical PPR draft—with a few exceptions. Prioritize high-volume players, running backs who excel in the passing game and wideouts who are smothered in quarterback targets.

The major difference between a dynasty draft and a normal one is that managers will want to value youth. Imagine you're trying to start an NFL team from scratch. Would you want to found your fledgling franchise on 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady? Probably not.

There's nothing wrong with scooping up a guy like Brady late in the draft or in free agency—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the latter just this offseason—but your early picks shouldn't be used on guys who won't be on the roster three years from now.

At the same time, though, talent should still be the No. 1 attribute for early picks as long as they do have a window of at least three-to-five years remaining. One of the biggest mistakes novice dynasty drafters make is valuing youth too much.

While Brady isn't a wise choice for an early selection, it's not all about his age. Though things could certainly change with his new Buccaneers supporting cast, Brady simply hasn't been a top fantasy quarterback over the last couple of seasons.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, on the other hand, is annually one of the best wideouts in the NFL. Even at 31 years old, he doesn't appear to be declining.

"He's unbelievable, he's a great teammate and he's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league," quarterback Matt Ryan said, per the team's official website.

Jones might only have three-to-five seasons of elite production left in him, but that's three-to-five years of you having a championship window. Just consider the fact that Jones has had at least 83 receptions and at least 1,394 yards in each of the past six seasons.

Taking a lesser receiver over Jones simply because of age would be foolhardy.

When it comes to annual rookie drafts, they should be treated like the real thing. Positional need is important, but also be sure to plan for the eventual departure of older players. If you do have a quarterback like Brady or Drew Brees on your roster, it would be smart to add a young signal-caller who can take the reins in the not-too-distant future.

Drafting purely for value is also an acceptable strategy for rookie drafts, and again, you want to focus on players with high-volume potential. Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, for example, is expected to be an every-down back this season. He's high up in the regular PPR rankings, so, naturally, he should be atop the rookie rankings.

2020 Dynasty Rookie Rankings

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

5. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

8. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

9. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

