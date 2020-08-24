What's Next for Drew McIntyre and The Fiend After WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results?August 24, 2020
Compared to recent years, SummerSlam 2020 was a small card. It only featured eight matches—for comparison, last year had 12 and the year before had 13.
Most WWE titles come in sets of two. The WWE and Universal Championships, the Raw and SmackDown tag titles and the Raw and SmackDown women's titles. The Intercontinental and U.S. Championships are spread between the brands.
Unlike the tag team and midcard divisions, both top titles were defended for the men and women. Asuka challenged for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, while the two main events saw the WWE and universal titles up for grabs.
Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship over Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to regain the Universal Championship. The outcomes to those matches give us some idea of what is next for both of the victors from SummerSlam.
The Fiend and The Big Dog
Roman Reigns made a triumphant return at the end of SummerSlam. He attacked Wyatt and Strowman before picking up the universal title and posing with it to end the show.
Before The Big Dog took some time off because of the coronavirus pandemic as a result of his compromised immune system from battling leukemia, he was set to fight for the belt at WrestleMania 36. Strowman took his place and defeated Goldberg to win the title.
Now, Reigns is back, and he has his sights set on the belt he never got a chance to fight for. Some people seemed to think attacking both competitors makes him a heel, but since Strowman and Wyatt are both bad guys at the moment, this gives Reigns the ability to remain a heroic character.
This sets up a feud between The Fiend and The Big Dog that could take us through the rest of 2020 into next year. These are longtime rivals who know each other well, so they should be able to produce some entertaining encounters.
Braun Strowman Is Going to Want Payback
Reigns might be back in the picture, but that doesn't mean The Monster Among Men is going to tuck his tail between his legs and run away. He is going to want vengeance.
Not only will he be after Reigns for attacking him, but he is also going to want a piece of Wyatt in an attempt to regain the Universal Championship.
Payback on Sunday might be too early for this to happen, but WWE has a perfect Triple Threat situation on its hards. Putting Wyatt, Reigns and Strowman in the ring together would lead to one of the most physical bouts we will see all year.
WWE hasn't officially announced its post-Payback plans, but there is a good chance we get the usual Survivor Series at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPVs in the coming months. That gives management a couple of opportunities to book this contest.
TLC would be the best option because it would allow WWE to put these three powerhouses into one of its more dangerous stipulations. The Fiend and The Monster in a ladder match would be interesting, to say the least.
Will The Viper Move On or Continue Targeting Drew McIntyre?
Orton lost to McIntyre at SummerSlam, but it didn't happen because of a Claymore Kick. It happened with a textbook backslide every rookie knows how to do.
This conclusion is going to give The Viper ammunition when he requests a rematch because he can play into McIntyre's pride. Orton will claim The Scottish Psychopath may have won but didn't do it decisively.
He will call McIntyre lucky, which will get under the champion's skin enough for him to agree to a rematch. It's possible we could even see this as soon as Sunday at Payback.
WWE holding another PPV one week after SummerSlam is an odd choice, but if it wants a main event to build up the card, a rematch between Orton and McIntyre fits the bill.
If this is going to happen, WWE only has Monday's Raw to set it up. It won't have the same buildup as their SummerSlam encounter, but it gives The Viper another chance to win his 14th world title on his way to breaking Ric Flair's and John Cena's joint-record of 16 reigns.
A Potential New Rival for the WWE Champion?
Even if Orton gets a rematch at Payback, there is still an entire locker room full of wrestlers who will want title matches in the future, and one of those people is Seth Rollins.
After defeating Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules and Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam, The Monday Night Messiah is officially one of the biggest heels on Raw.
His feud with the Mysterio family should either end now or at Payback so that he can shift his focus back to winning Raw's top prize and remaking the roster in his image.
Rollins and McIntyre fought for the title at Money in the Bank in May. The match ended with the champion retaining and shaking Rollins' hand before leaving. Since that night, The Messiah has been a changed man.
He is much more vicious and conniving than he was the first time he battled the Scot. If they fight again at Survivor Series or another future PPV, the match would be different. Not only would Rollins be more dangerous, but McIntyre would also have to deal with Murphy at ringside. It would be an uphill climb for a champion who is not used to being the underdog.
