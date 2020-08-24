What's Next for Drew McIntyre and The Fiend After WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Compared to recent years, SummerSlam 2020 was a small card. It only featured eight matches—for comparison, last year had 12 and the year before had 13.

Most WWE titles come in sets of two. The WWE and Universal Championships, the Raw and SmackDown tag titles and the Raw and SmackDown women's titles. The Intercontinental and U.S. Championships are spread between the brands.

Unlike the tag team and midcard divisions, both top titles were defended for the men and women. Asuka challenged for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, while the two main events saw the WWE and universal titles up for grabs.

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship over Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to regain the Universal Championship. The outcomes to those matches give us some idea of what is next for both of the victors from SummerSlam.