WWE Payback 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

Hot off The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE Payback 2020 sought to capitalize on everything that didn't take place at SummerSlam as well as follow up on some of what went down on that show.

Last week's pay-per-view had some major positives mixed with some awful negatives. Did Payback pull off a better show, or was it even more flawed?

With Roman Reigns back in the fold, several titles on the line, Keith Lee against Randy Orton and more, there was potential. Let's see if WWE managed to capitalize on it.

It's time to recap the results from Payback 2020 and break down the highlights and low points that stood out the most on this night.