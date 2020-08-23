Keith Lee Will Make WWE Raw Debut on Monday After Loss at NXT TakeOver

Credit: WWE.com

Keith Lee apparently isn't sticking around long enough in NXT to get a rematch with Karrion Kross.

On Saturday, Lee dropped the NXT Championship to Cross at NXT TakeOver XXX. On Monday, he's slated to make his Raw debut.

This isn't that uncommon. Andrade's NXT run ended when Aleister Black dethroned him as the champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April 2018. The same was true of the man Andrade beat for the belt, though Drew McIntyre suffered a torn biceps at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2017.

Lee has made two appearances on WWE programming, representing Team NXT at Survivor Series 2019 and competing in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. CM Punk had argued on WWE Backstage leading up to the Royal Rumble that Lee deserved to be the last man standing in the 30-man Battle Royal.

It was only a matter of time before The Limitless One arrived on Raw or SmackDown. The only question is what he'll do to make an impact on Monday nights.