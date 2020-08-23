Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas 'Still One of the Best' in NFL After Ravens Release

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Richard Sherman still believes in his former Legion of Boom teammate.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback took to Twitter on Sunday and said Earl Thomas "will be out to make a point" whenever another team signs the safety:

Sherman's tweet comes after the Baltimore Ravens announced they terminated Thomas' contract "for personal conduct that has adversely affected" the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thomas was sent home from Baltimore's facility Friday after he and teammate Chuck Clark fought. The Ravens told Thomas to stay home Saturday before eventually releasing him.

As Sherman suggested, there is no doubting Thomas' overall resume on the field. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who won a Super Bowl alongside Sherman on the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas' former teammate still thinks he's one of the best safeties in the league, but it will take another team taking a chance on him to prove it.