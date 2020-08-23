Report: Steelers Legend Teddy Bradshaw Puts Condo in Hawaii on Sale for $1.3M

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is selling his Hawaii condo for $1.3 million, per TMZ Sports.

The 2,111-square-foot residence is located in Waimea on the Big Island of Hawaii inside the Mauna Kea Resort. Though it has just three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it also features some incredible views of the island and surrounding ocean.

Add in amenities like access to an infinity pool and spa, and the price tag continues to soar.

It seems like Bradshaw has been living well since ending his playing career in 1983 as a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been a television personality since 1984, notably working for Fox NFL Sunday since its inception in 1994.