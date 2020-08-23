WWE SummerSlam 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Are you ready to enter The Thunderdome?

WWE SummerSlam is back for the 33rd edition of the pay-per-view, and it will be the first major event WWE holds inside its new venue at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Friday's SmackDown was the first official taping to take place in the new Thunderdome arena. Screens were set up around the ring showing fans watching from home. It was a little strange because most of the people did not look like they were cheering, which made the fake crowd noise WWE used sound even weirder.

But the experience was also unique and gave us a small taste of what it was like to have live fans in attendance again. This might be the best we can hope for during the rest of 2020, but that also gives WWE time to refine and improve the concept.

Let's take a look at everything else you need to know about SummerSlam 2020.

Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

SummerSlam Card

WWE has put together a smaller card than in recent years because of holding shorter PPVs. Here is the lineup of eight matches scheduled for Sunday's show with the possibility of one or two being added during the PPV:

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ( WWE Championship)

Randy Orton ( Championship) Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship) Bayley vs. Asuka ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

vs. ( Women's Championship) Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)

(Raw Women's Championship) Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (Loser Leaves WWE )

vs. Mandy Rose (Loser Leaves ) Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Street Fight)

vs. Seth Rollins (Street Fight) The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)

and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships) Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship)

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching SummerSlam on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Other SummerSlam Thoughts

Management only booked two non-title matches for SummerSlam, and oddly enough, they might be two of the most interesting feuds happening right now.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio's war with Rollins will come to a head when Dom battles The Monday Night Messiah in a Street Fight. This comes less than two weeks after Rollins covered the younger Mysterio's body in welts from a brutal kendo stick attack.

The other non-title contest will see Deville and Rose have one last battle to see who gets to stay and who has to leave WWE. What started as a contest over hair has turned into a career-threatening match for both women, and it will also be a No Disqualification bout to make things even more dangerous.

Another feud that has people asking questions is Wyatt vs. Strowman, but most of the queries have to do more with Alexa Bliss than the two men competing over the Universal Championship. Will she side with The Fiend? Why did The Monster Among Men attack her after years of friendship? Will Nikki Cross be involved? Where is Abby the Witch in all of this?

A more focused and violent version of Strowman reappeared after losing to Wyatt in the swamp at Extreme Rules, so anything is possible.

The rest of the card is the kind of standard championship matches we expect at a PPV like SummerSlam. McIntyre vs. Orton will likely close the show.

The two Women's Championship bouts both feature Asuka challenging for the Raw and SmackDown titles. The Empress of Tomorrow could unseat both double champions to win both belts for herself in one night, which would be a historic accomplishment.

Will Retribution show up to cause havoc? Does Shane McMahon have anything planned related to Raw Underground? Was it really Zelina Vega who poisoned Montez Ford, or does somebody else have their eyes on the Raw tag titles?

There are a lot of unanswered question that will hopefully be addressed during the Biggest Party of the Summer.