NASCAR at Dover 2020: Drydene 311 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Drivers

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have matched accomplishments for most of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

However, there is one thing Harvick has done that Hamlin has not: sweep two races in the same weekend at one track. Hamlin will try to match Harvick in that category Sunday in the second of two Drydene 311 races at Dover International Speedway.

The No. 11 car driver finished on top Saturday, with two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates directly behind him. Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch need to climb through the field Sunday to contend for the victory again since the top 20 starting positions were inverted based off Saturday's final grid.

Drydene 311 Information

Date: Sunday, August 23

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app

Starting Lineup

Odds

Kevin Harvick: +370 (wager $100 to win $370)

Martin Truex Jr.: +390

Denny Hamlin: +450

Chase Elliott: +600

Kyle Busch: +850

Odds via Oddschecker.

Preview

The Joe Gibbs Racing trio may extend their control of the field into Sunday, even though it may take them a few laps to get to the front.

Hamlin, Truex and Busch led 206 of the 311 laps at the Monster Mile on Saturday, while the former pair battled for the victory in the final stage.

Hamlin's victory was his first at Dover in 28 attempts. He acknowledged that unwanted record after the race in conversation with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press: "People always ask what your least favorite track is, and I say Dover just because I'm not that good. I love the track. I just haven't been very good here."

The victory tied Hamlin with Harvick for the most victories this season with six. If Hamlin replicates Harvick's back-to-back wins from Michigan, he will take the advantage in that column with one regular-season race remaining.

The top contenders to win Sunday's race are either locked into the playoff field through a victory or have enough points to feel secure through the final two races, like Kyle Busch.

Jimmie Johnson and William Byron switched spots on the playoff bubble Saturday. Johnson now holds a three-point advantage over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.

Since only the top 20 finishers from Saturday were inverted in the starting lineup, Byron, who placed 23rd, will begin nine spots behind Johnson on Sunday.

Byron not only has to claw back up the field to beat out Johnson but also has to fend off Erik Jones, who starts Sunday 19 points back of the No. 24 car driver and is positioned ninth on the starting grid.

Matt DiBenedetto resides directly above the fight for the final playoff spot. He was handed the pole position after finishing 20th Saturday. There is a small chance one of the drivers without a win starting beneath DiBenedetto could throw off the playoff plans of Johnson, Byron or Jones.

Ryan Newman, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick all start in the top eight and sit under Jones in the standings.

If one of those drivers steals a win, it would put DiBenedetto on the bubble going into the final race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Statistics obtained from NASCAR.com.