Fantasy Football 2020: Top Training Camp Storylines to Monitor Before the Season

1 of 10

Curtis Compton/Associated Press

Following Austin Hooper's departure to the Cleveland Browns via free agency, this report from Kelsey Conway about Hayden's Hurst's role shouldn't surprise anyone.

The Atlanta Falcons traded second- and fifth-round picks to the Baltimore Ravens for Hurst and a fourth-rounder with the intent to unlock the 2018 first-rounder's upside.

Behind Hurst at tight end, the Falcons don't have any consistent playmakers or high draft picks to develop in the offense.

Luke Stocker goes into his 10th year, but he's never caught more than 16 passes in a season. Khari Lee and Jaeden Graham have 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown between them. Undrafted rookie Jared Pinkney will battle for a roster spot.

Hurst is TE8 with an average draft position of 7.08. Although he's a gamble because of his modest production with the Ravens over the last two years, the South Carolina product belongs on your watch list.

In 2019, under offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, the Falcons recorded the most pass attempts (684), and Matt Ryan led the league in completions (408).

Hurst should have plenty of opportunities to post big numbers in Atlanta. If he makes more plays in the passing game during practices, his stock will rise significantly before Week 1. Managers can get an early jump on him while his every-down role seems secure right now.