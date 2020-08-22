Video: Chiefs Welcome Fans Back to Arrowhead Stadium with New COVID-19 Protocols

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs allowed a limited number of fans to attend Saturday's practice session at Arrowhead Stadium.

As seen in the following video, fans had to wear masks, practice social distancing and complete a questionnaire in order to enter the building:

The Chiefs also tweeted a photo of fans practicing social distancing in the stands:

There were 2,000 season-ticket holders present for Saturday's practice, which acted as a dry run for the 2020 regular season.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced a plan that will allow 22 percent of Arrowhead Stadium to be filled with fans for their season-opening game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10.

There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding whether fans will be allowed to attend games during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some teams have already ruled out having any fans in attendance to start the season, while others are hoping to partially fill their stadiums.

Last season, the Chiefs won their first NFL title since Super Bowl IV during the 1969 season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a big reason why, as he was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV in Kansas City's come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are favored to repeat this season thanks to their explosive offense and the coaching of Andy Reid, though the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the season is a possible obstacle to overcome.

Kansas City always has one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, and if the Chiefs are allowed to have fans in the stands this season, their advantage will be even more obvious.