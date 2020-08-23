Indy 500 2020: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream, Odds for Showcase Race

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Sunday marks the first time the Indianapolis 500 will be held in August.

The 104th edition of the race was moved from the final weekend in May to Sunday, and it is also further down the IndyCar Series' race schedule than usual.

The 33 participants have had six races and two-and-a-half months to feel comfortable in their cars before the green flag is waved at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Marco Andretti sits on pole and will be accompanied by Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato on the front row. Dixon and Sato are two of eight prior Indy 500 winners in the field, but only half of them begin the race in the top half of the starting grid.

Indy 500 Information

Date: Sunday, August 23

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. ET green flag)

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Odds

Scott Dixon: +425 (bet $100 to win $425)

Alexander Rossi: +750

Ryan Hunter-Reay: +800

Josef Newgarden: +900

Marco Andretti: +900

Will Power: +1000

Simon Pagenaud: +1100

Rinus VeeKay: +1400

Takuma Sato: +1500

Odds from Caesars Palace.

Preview

Andretti produced the fastest speeds throughout the qualifying process last weekend, but he is not viewed as the pre-race favorite. In fact, three other competitors are viewed as better options to take the checkered flag in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Andretti has not fared well at the Indy 500 in the past few years, as he a single top-10 finish in his last four appearances. In that span, the No. 98 car driver has either finished one spot better, equal or worse than his starting position.

Although his recent track record is not great, Andretti boasts eight top-10 placings on his resume, and Andretti Autosport has gone to Victory Lane with three different drivers at the Indy 500 since 2014.

Sato, who is now at Rahal Letterman Racing, was one of the victors in that span, with the others being Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi. Sato, Hunter-Reay and Rossi all start on the front three rows and are powered by Honda, who was the fastest of the two manufacturers in practice and qualifying.

Each member of that trio could pose a threat to Andretti from the start, as could Dixon, who won the first three IndyCar Series races of the season.

The five-time IndyCar Series champion's form and speed, which almost took Andretti off pole, make him an intriguing betting pick, even if he is the favorite. Dixon only has one Indy 500 title to his name, and Sunday could be his best opportunity to become a multi-race winner of the prestigious open-wheel race.

The Honda drivers should receive a challenge at some point from the Chevrolet drivers, who had a week to work with their teams on improving the setup that failed them in practice and qualifying.

Josef Newgarden will lead the charge of Chevrolet cars from the fifth row, and he could be the most dangerous threat to the pack of Hondas. Newgarden won the last IndyCar Series race at Iowa, and he was in the mix to win the 2019 Indy 500 before settling for fourth place.

Simon Pagenaud, last year's winner, has a tough task on his hands to repeat as champion, as he begins the race in 25th.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com.