Quick Takes on WWE ThunderDome, Goldberg's Future, NXT TakeOver, More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE ThunderDome was unveiled during Friday's SmackDown and drastically changed how fans will be experiencing the product for the foreseeable future.

The timing of its debut couldn't be better, with SummerSlam taking place Sunday. While a noticeable improvement over the WWE Performance Center, there are still several bugs that need to be worked out before it can be considered a true success.

Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and the pay-per-views are set to emanate from the ThunderDome through at least late October, whereas NXT will continue to be filmed at Full Sail University. That included Saturday's TakeOver XXX spectacular, a show that managed to deliver despite the unfortunate circumstances meaning there were no fans in attendance.

It will be exciting to see what the future holds for the black-and-gold brand coming out of the event, even though the question of "what's next?" is often reserved for Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer made headlines recently when he revealed on The Pop Culture Show that he's under contract to WWE through 2023 and will wrestle at least two matches per year. Having already wrestled twice this year, it's safe to say it's going to be a while before we find out who else from he is interested in working with.

Ahead of SummerSlam, this week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle potential opponents for Goldberg for his return, initial impressions of the ThunderDome, AEW Dynamite fallout and more.