Ranking the Top 50 Most Valuable Trade Assets in MLB

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Relatively few of Major League Baseball's established stars will be available at this year's August 31 trade deadline. But if we were to pretend all of them were, there'd be an obvious question.

Which of them has the most value?

We've attempted to answer this with our take on MLB's 50 most valuable trade assets. To some degree or another, these are players who are not only very talented, but also young and either signed or under club control for at least two years beyond 2020. And the more underpaid—which, it should be noted, is the default for pre- and arbitration-eligible guys—they are, the better.

Evaluating players' talent levels required some finesse, as not every star has come into his own just yet. As such, we looked for players' peak wins above replacement (Baseball Reference version) from the actual 2017 to 2020 seasons, plus ZiPS projections for 2021 and 2022.

Our approach was to look at things from a seller's perspective, essentially sizing up what players would be worth in terms of a prospect haul. Because of this, we left actual prospects on the sidelines. Besides, their value rankings would be equivalent to how we actually have them ranked.

We'll start with some honorable mentions and then knock out the top 50 five players at a time.