Ranking the Top 50 Most Valuable Trade Assets in MLB

Ranking the Top 50 Most Valuable Trade Assets in MLBAugust 25, 2020
Relatively few of Major League Baseball's established stars will be available at this year's August 31 trade deadline. But if we were to pretend all of them were, there'd be an obvious question.
Which of them has the most value?
We've attempted to answer this with our take on MLB's 50 most valuable trade assets. To some degree or another, these are players who are not only very talented, but also young and either signed or under club control for at least two years beyond 2020. And the more underpaid—which, it should be noted, is the default for pre- and arbitration-eligible guys—they are, the better.
Evaluating players' talent levels required some finesse, as not every star has come into his own just yet. As such, we looked for players' peak wins above replacement (Baseball Reference version) from the actual 2017 to 2020 seasons, plus ZiPS projections for 2021 and 2022.
Our approach was to look at things from a seller's perspective, essentially sizing up what players would be worth in terms of a prospect haul. Because of this, we left actual prospects on the sidelines. Besides, their value rankings would be equivalent to how we actually have them ranked.
We'll start with some honorable mentions and then knock out the top 50 five players at a time.
Honorable Mentions
- Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels
- Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
- MacKenzie Gore, LHP, San Diego Padres
- Gavin Lux, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Jesus Luzardo, LHP, Oakland Athletics
- Nate Pearson, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays
- Luis Robert, CF, Chicago White Sox
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
- Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees
- Bryce Harper, RF, Philadelphia Phillies
- Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
- Anthony Rendon, 3B, Los Angeles Angels
- Aaron Civale, RHP, Cleveland
- David Fletcher, UTIL, Los Angeles Angels
- Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves
- Trent Grisham, OF, San Diego Padres
- Ian Happ, CF, Chicago Cubs
- Dinelson Lamet, RHP, San Diego Padres
- Mike Soroka, RHP, Atlanta
- Alex Verdugo, RF, Boston Red Sox
- Jesse Winker, LF, Cincinnati Reds
If We Were Including Prospects
Well-Paid Stars with Questionable Excess Value
Just Missed
50-46: Woodruff, Lewis, Tucker, McNeil and Polanco
50. Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 3.0 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
With a 127 ERA+ in 28 starts since last season, Brandon Woodruff is underrated on results alone. This year, especially, his under-the-hood metrics are also impressive. He thus has all the hallmarks of a top-of-the-rotation starter, and his prime may not end before his club control does.
49. Kyle Lewis, Seattle Mariners
2021 Age: 25
Peak WAR: 1.7 (2020)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Kyle Lewis is no longer a prospect, and he's definitely performed well in the majors with a 169 OPS+ and 13 home runs in 47 games. Especially now that he's maintaining a good walk-to-strikeout ratio, this former first-round pick seems to have found a groove that may well last for five more seasons.
48. Kyle Tucker, LF, Houston Astros
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 3.5 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
The shine quickly wore off Kyle Tucker after he debuted as an elite prospect in 2018. But he's quietly put up a 110 OPS+ with eight homers and nine steals in 49 games since 2019, and he's also building a good defensive reputation. So, don't sleep on his superstar upside over the next five years.
47. Jeff McNeil, 3B/LF, New York Mets
2021 Age: 29
Peak WAR: 4.9 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Jeff McNeil came out of nowhere in 2018, and he hasn't been heard from much in 2020. But it sure catches the eye that he came into this season with a 142 career OPS+. That plus competent defense at multiple positions should keep him close to stardom over the next four seasons.
46. Jorge Polanco, SS, Minnesota Twins
2021 Age: 27
Peak WAR: 4.8 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2023 for $17.8 million, with club options for 2024 and 2025
Relative to the rest of his career, Jorge Polanco's star turn in 2019 (highlighted by a 122 OPS+ and 22 homers) looks like an anomaly. Yet he's generally hit well enough to make up for his defense throughout his career, so having a guy like him for cheap through as far as 2025 shouldn't scare anyone.
45-41: Hiura, Plesac, Gallo, Judge and Olson
45. Keston Hiura, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 3.0 (2022)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
The good news is that Keston Hiura already has 26 home runs through only 110 career games. The bad is that his preexisting strikeout issue has gotten worse in 2020, and thus warrants adjusting. There are also questions about his defense. Yet power, youth and control are good things, and he has plenty of each.
44. Zach Plesac, RHP, Cleveland
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 2.7 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
After breaking Cleveland's quarantine protocols, Zach Plesac might actually be available. He's put up a 139 ERA+ in 24 starts since last season. Albeit in only three starts, he's also shown improvement across the board this year. Other clubs should be excited about the prospect of having him through 2025.
43. Joey Gallo, RF, Texas Rangers
2021 Age: 27
Peak WAR: 3.1 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2022
Whereas most players on this list are further away from free agency, Joey Gallo will be there in just two years. That plus his somewhat disappointing track record limit his value. Yet he's one of the game's best pure sluggers, plus a good athlete who's learned to take his walks. As such, there's still MVP upside here.
42. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees
2021 Age: 29
Peak WAR: 7.9 (2017)
Contract Status: Club control through 2022
When Aaron Judge has been on the field since 2017, he's both an elite hitter (158 OPS+) and an elite defender (45 defensive runs saved). It's his injury history that complicates his value, particularly given that he's not getting younger. His value for the next two years thus requires a certain amount of faith.
41. Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland Athletics
2021 Age: 27
Peak WAR: 5.4 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
Matt Olson is only hitting .170 in 2020, but half of his 18 hits have left the yard. Altogether, he has a 129 OPS+ and 98 homers in 388 career games, and he's also a two-time Gold Glove winner at first. Even if he never repeats his 2019 peak, he'd be a good guy to have at the cold corner for three more years.
40-36: Paddack, May, Marquez, Snell and DeJong
40. Chris Paddack, RHP, San Diego Padres
2021 Age: 25
Peak WAR: 3.5 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Chris Paddack only has a 103 ERA+ this year, but that traces back to one bad start on August 13. More telling is his 122 ERA+ through 32 total starts, and his mid-90s heater and deadly changeup allow for big dreams about his potential. He just has to realize it over the next four years.
39. Dustin May, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
2021 Age: 23
Peak WAR: 2.3 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Dustin May is quickly becoming a household name in Los Angeles. The hair is one thing. The triple-digit heater with movement is another. So while questions remain about his bat-missing ability, he can nonetheless improve on the 131 ERA+ that he already has through his first 20 major league outings.
38. German Marquez, RHP, Colorado Rockies
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 4.4 (2018)
Contract Status: Signed through 2023 for $36 million, with club option for 2024
German Marquez is one of only 12 pitchers to do better than 550 innings and a 115 ERA+ since 2017. That plus his 3.61 road ERA plus his upward-trending fastball velocity suggest that he could be an ace anywhere other than Colorado—and at cheap rates through at least 2023, to boot.
37. Blake Snell, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 7.1 (2018)
Contract Status: Signed through 2023 for $39 million
Blake Snell's five-year track record includes a Cy Young Award-winning season in 2018 and then mixed results on either side. But he's continued to miss bats with a 12.2 strikeout-per-nine rate since 2019, and his pure stuff rates well for Statcast. He should remain a No. 1-type starter for three more years.
36. Paul DeJong, SS, St. Louis Cardinals
2021 Age: 27
Peak WAR: 5.3 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2023 for $21 million, with club options for 2024 and 2025
It's not so easy to offer a current assessment of a guy who's played only six games in 2020. But we know that Paul DeJong is a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, and we also know that he has 30-homer power. Despite his limited on-base potential (see his .317 career OBP), that's a good guy to have five more years.
35-31: Laureano, Kepler, Meadows, Ohtani and Castillo
35. Ramon Laureano, CF, Oakland Athletics
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 3.6 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Ramon Laureano is still surrounded by a "Where'd this guy come from?" vibe, but proof of his offensive abilities is there in his 128 OPS+, 32 homers and 21 steals through 196 games. He's also generally rated well as a center fielder. Considering he's still young, he may achieve even greater things by 2024.
34. Max Kepler, RF/CF, Minnesota Twins
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 4.1 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2023 for $22.8 million, with club option for 2024
Max Kepler's pre-stardom days are officially over, as he now has a 123 OPS+ and 42 home runs since the start of 2019. Not to be overlooked is that he's also an outstanding defensive outfielder. Between these things and cheap salaries through as far as 2024, he's one shiny trade chip.
33. Austin Meadows, LF, Tampa Bay Rays
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 4.0 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Austin Meadows hasn't had the easiest year in 2020, yet a 2019 campaign in which he had a 144 OPS+, 33 homers and 12 steals still looms large. That was a realization of offensive potential that was always there, and it should stay there as he gets into his late 20s over the next four seasons.
32. Shohei Ohtani, DH/RHP, Los Angeles Angels
2021 Age: 26
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
As a hitter, Shohei Ohtani has experienced diminishing returns since putting up a 151 OPS+ and 22 bombs as a rookie in 2018. As a pitcher, he returned from Tommy John surgery this year only to get hurt again. His true value is thus in the eye of the beholder, but we'll come down on the side of real two-way stardom still being a possibility for him in his three remaining years of team control.
31. Luis Castillo, RHP, Cincinnati Reds
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 4.5 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
Luis Castillo hasn't been the most consistent starter since his debut in 2017, and he's now brushing up against 30. Yet there's nothing wrong with his 120 ERA+, and anyone who's seen his stuff won't be surprised that his strikeout rate is rising. He should be no worse than a No. 2 starter through 2023.
30-26: Gallen, Nola, deGrom, Biggio and Guerrero
30. Zac Gallen, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
2021 Age: 25
Peak WAR: 3.9 (2022)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Zac Gallen was traded for a top prospect just last year, and his value has only grown since then. He's yet to allow more than three runs in any of his 21 career starts, so his 168 ERA+ is no joke. He's also upping his strikeout-to-walk ratio. In short, he's a sleeper ace with five more years still to go until free agency.
29. Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 10.2 (2018)
Contract Status: Signed through 2022 for $32 million, with club option for 2023
Aaron Nola probably doesn't have another season like 2018—in which he had a 173 ERA+ over 212.1 innings—in him. But even his lesser self is a safely above-average pitcher, and his reliance on command and movement should allow him to age gracefully over the next three years.
28. Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
2021 Age: 33
Peak WAR: 9.9 (2018)
Contract Status: Signed through 2023 for $103.5 million, with club option for 2024
Jacob deGrom isn't exactly underpaid, and he'll be 33 years old this time next year. But we simply can't overlook his 191 ERA+ and 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2018, much less the reality that he's getting more dominant with age. At least hypothetically, he's a candidate for a Justin Verlander-style trade.
27. Cavan Biggio, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 2.9 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Nobody has been better at not expanding the strike zone than Cavan Biggio since the start of last season, and his results now include a 119 OPS+ and 22 homers in 126 games. He's also yet to be caught in 18 stolen base attempts. He clearly comes from Hall of Fame stock, and he's still only getting started.
26. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B/DH, Toronto Blue Jays
2021 Age: 22
Peak WAR: 4.7 (2022)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Everyone was told to expect more than just a 105 OPS+ out of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He also moved down the defensive spectrum in shifting from third base to first base. Yet all he's really missing on offense is a launch angle befitting of a slugger. Once he has that, his Hall of Fame pedigree should come into focus over the next five years.
25-21: Bichette, Bogaerts, Giolito, Devers and Buehler
25. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
2021 Age: 23
Peak WAR: 4.7 (2022)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Granted, 60 games isn't much of a proving ground. But when a guy has a 152 OPS+ and 16 homers at a premium defensive position through 60 games, he deserves attention. So it is with Bo Bichette, who's looked like the best of Toronto's trio of young, controllable infielders.
24. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 5.9 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2025 for $100 million, with vesting option for 2026
On one hand, Xander Bogaerts has excelled with a 137 OPS+ and 62 home runs over his last three seasons. On another, he's being paid at a fair rate and he can opt out after 2022. This puts his trade value in uncertain territory, yet it's a safe guess that any deal involving him wouldn't be a mere salary dump.
23. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 5.7 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
Lucas Giolito was one of baseball's worst pitchers in 2018. Now he's one of its best by way of a 131 ERA+ and a rate of 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings since the start of 2019. It also bodes well that he's still racking up strikeouts despite lesser velocity in 2020. That speaks to real pitching smarts that should maintain him as an ace through 2023.
22. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 4.9 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
Last year proved that a locked-in Rafael Devers is one of the game's greats, as he put up a 133 OPS+ and 32 homers while playing a good third base. Though this year and 2018 raise the question of whether he can stay locked in, his sheer upside should have a greater influence on his value through 2023.
21. Walker Buehler, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 4.6 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Walker Buehler got a late start and hasn't produced like himself in 2020. Yet the 135 ERA+ and 5.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio that he put up between 2018 and 2019 still loom large, as do his outstanding velocity and spin ratings. Rest assured, he has Cy Young-caliber upside to explore through 2024.
20-16: Alonso, Jimenez, Anderson, Lowe and Betts
20. Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 5.2 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
The secret is out that Pete Alonso isn't a very good defender, and he got off to a slow start offensively this year. But that's it for the negatives. His power and ability to adjust have led him to a 145 OPS+ and 58 homers in 186 career games. He should be one of MLB's premier sluggers through 2024.
19. Eloy Jimenez, LF, Chicago White Sox
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 2.7 (2022)
Contract Status: Signed through 2024 for $35.5 million, with club options for 2025 and 2026
It took some time for Eloy Jimenez to settle in as a rookie, but he's now sitting on a .319/.352/.652 line and 18 homers in 51 games since last September. It's not ideal that his power is his only truly impressive skill, but this much power over six more years is an attractive prospect.
18. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 3.7 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2022 for $17.8 million, with club options for 2023 and 2024
Tim Anderson's big breakout in 2019 was no fluke, as he's following up his batting title with a .350 average and 186 OPS+ in 2020. These results and his excellent metrics are proof that he can make his free-swinging approach work. So, who wants a franchise shortstop who's cheaply controlled through 2024?
17. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 2.6 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2024 for $21.5 million, with club options for 2025 and 2026
Brandon Lowe is now 153 games into his MLB career and he boasts a 135 OPS+ and 32 homers. He's also only getting better at barreling the ball, and he plays a good second base. Six more years of this at those prices would have just about everyone clamoring for Lowe if he was actually made available.
16. Mookie Betts, RF, Los Angeles Dodgers
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 10.6 (2018)
Contract Status: Signed through 2032 for $365 million
Only Mike Trout has compiled more WAR than Mookie Betts since 2015, and the latter is the better baserunner and defender. He's also showing with a 177 OPS+ this year that his offensive outburst in 2018 (i.e., a 186 OPS+) wasn't a one-time thing. But with all that money coming his way through 2032, could he be moved in anything other than a salary dump? Even our "yes" is a soft one.
15-11: Trout, Yelich, Alvarez, Flaherty and Chapman
15. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels
2021 Age: 29
Peak WAR: 10.5 (2012/2016)
Contract Status: Signed through 2030 for $354.5 million
He presumably never will be traded, but there isn't a team out there that wouldn't like to trade for Trout. He's averaged a 178 OPS+, 32 homers and 22 steals per year since 2012—and as an everyday center fielder, no less. But like with Betts, how much excess value he has on top of what he's due to earn is a good question. This is another soft "yes."
14. Christian Yelich, LF, Milwaukee Brewers
2021 Age: 29
Peak WAR: 7.3 (2018)
Contract Status: Signed through 2028 for $202.5 million, with mutual option for 2029
Christian Yelich's age and recent history raise questions about whether he has excess value on top of the money he's already owed. But when it comes down to it, we can't say no to a guy who had a 171 OPS+, 80 homers and 52 steals across 2018 and 2019. If given the chance, a buyer probably wouldn't either.
13. Yordan Alvarez, DH, Houston Astros
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 3.7 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2025
Yordan Alvarez is a bat-only player who's now playing on a surgically repaired right knee. On the plus side, said "bat" is far from ordinary. Alvarez hit .313/.412/.655 with a 173 OPS+ and 27 homers in only 87 games as a rookie in 2019. A full recovery should keep him among the game's great hitters through 2025.
12. Jack Flaherty, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals
2021 Age: 25
Peak WAR: 5.7 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
In posting a 0.93 ERA over 106.1 innings, Jack Flaherty authored the stuff of legends in his last 16 starts of 2019. That's certainly an unsustainable peak, but on the whole there's lots to like about his 136 ERA+ and 10.7 strikeouts-per-nine rate since 2018. Acehood should be his de facto reality through 2023.
11. Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland Athletics
2021 Age: 28
Peak WAR: 8.3 (2018/2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
Alas, Matt Chapman is already creeping up on 30 and he's only three years from free agency. But he's also the best defender in baseball, and he has a 132 OPS+ and 69 homers dating back to 2018. What's more, his batted ball metrics are still improving. At this rate, he might actually win an MVP before 2023.
10-6: Marte, Torres, Bieber, Bellinger and Moncada
10. Ketel Marte, 2B/CF, Arizona Diamondbacks
2021 Age: 27
Peak WAR: 7.2 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2022 for $15 million, with club options for 2023 and 2024
Ketel Marte had an MVP-caliber season in 2019, finishing with a 149 OPS+ and 32 home runs while splitting time between second base and center field. Even if his true self is more of a star than a superstar, who wouldn't want a high-floor, high-ceiling player for cheap through as far as 2024?
9. Gleyber Torres, SS/2B, New York Yankees
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 5.4 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Gleyber Torres has had a rough time on both offense and defense this year, and his struggles with the latter in particular have raised doubts about his ability to stick at shortstop. But even if he must slide back over to second, a bat that produced a 125 OPS+ and 60 bombs in 2018 and 2019 might even get better and lift him into MVP contention by 2024.
8. Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 5.2 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Shane Bieber was good enough in 2019, posting a 145 ERA+ and 6.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's now pushing the envelope much further in 2020, wherein he's allowed five runs with 65 strikeouts and only six walks in 40.2 innings. A trajectory such as this has transformed his four remaining years of club control into some of the most valuable real estate in the sport.
7. Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
2021 Age: 25
Peak WAR: 9.1 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2023
Though his performance has wavered on a month-to-month basis, Cody Bellinger ultimately boasts a 141 OPS+ with 119 home runs in 479 career games. Because he excels in both the outfield and at first base, he also has a case as the game's best pure defender. So over the next three years, he might indeed add another MVP (or two or three) to his resume.
6. Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox
2021 Age: 26
Peak WAR: 4.8 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2024 for $68.2 million, with club option for 2025
Yoan Moncada has been sluggish in 2020, both with his results (i.e., a 109 OPS+) and his mediocre peripherals. Yet it was just last year that he had a 140 OPS+ with eye-popping power, speed and defensive metrics. Given his youth, more of that should be in the offing over the next five years.
5-1: Bregman, Albies, Soto, Tatis and Acuna
5. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
2021 Age: 27
Peak WAR: 9.1 (2019)
Contract Status: Signed through 2024 for $79 million
Before this year, Alex Bregman's career was marked by durability and ever-improving numbers. Notably, he could have won the AL MVP on the strength of last year's 162 OPS+ and 41 homers. If he can so much as keep his production level, he'll keep contending for MVPs and drastically outperform his earnings over the next four years.
4. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta
2021 Age: 24
Peak WAR: 5.4 (2022)
Contract Status: Signed through 2025 for $33 million, with club options for 2026 and 2027
It says a lot about Ozzie Albies that the initial reaction to his extension was largely about how much he got robbed. By the end of 2019, he owned a 108 OPS+, 54 homers and 37 steals, plus 28 defensive runs saved. He should be somewhere between an All-Star and an MVP for the next seven years.
3. Juan Soto, LF, Washington Nationals
2021 Age: 22
Peak WAR: 6.2 (2021)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Juan Soto placed himself among the greatest young hitters of all time in 2018 and 2019, and he's only getting better in 2020. There's his 226 OPS+ and seven homers in only 17 games, and there are also his otherworldly Statcast metrics. He's also a better athlete than he gets credit for, so there's likely nothing teams wouldn't pay to get him for the next four years.
2. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres
2021 Age: 22
Peak WAR: 4.1 (2019)
Contract Status: Club control through 2024
Fernando Tatis Jr. already has nearly as much WAR in 114 games than his old man accumulated in 949 games. Also, you know, a 163 OPS+, 34 homers, 22 steals and impossible-seeming metrics. There's also Gold Glove defense in him somewhere. Altogether, he's going to contend for MVPs through 2024.
1. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF/RF, Atlanta
2021 Age: 23
Peak WAR: 6.0 (2022)
Contract Status: Signed through 2026 for $98 million, with club options for 2027 and 2028
Kudos to Ronald Acuna Jr. for securing long-term financial security with his extension. However, he also sold himself short. His first 285 games in the majors include a 130 OPS+, 71 homers and 54 stolen bases, and he's done all that despite still needing to work on the finer points of the game.
Ultimately, he should be an All-Star and MVP contender on an annual basis over the next eight years. He's No. 1 here because the same can be said of nobody else on this list.
Stats are courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant, and are current through play on Sunday, August 23.