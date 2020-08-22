AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 22

3 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

MJF answered AEW World Champion Jon Moxley’s promo with one of his own while sporting a neck brace and utilizing a walker. MJF’s attorney revealed the contract for the AEW title match at All Out states the Paradigm Shift is banned. If Moxley refuses, lawyer Mark Sterling will sue.

That promo gave way to a massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match pitting Jurassic Express’ Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy and The Natural Nightmares’ Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall against The Lucha Bros’ Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix, The Butcher and The Blade.

Fenix and Pentagon wiped the competition out with stereo planchas. A brief answer from the babyfaces gave way to the heels cutting the ring in half, singling out Rhodes in their attempt to earn a momentum-building victory.

During the break, the heels continued their oppressive assault of Rhodes until a snap powerslam to Butcher allowed the veteran competitor to make the tag to Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy launched himself out of the ring with a top suicida, wiping out Butcher, then doing the same to Fenix before adding a plancha to Butcher and Blade.

As the action continued to break down, each star delivered their own signature offense. Late, dissension between the heels gave way to a shoving match and Jungle Boy rolling The Blade up for the win.

After the match, the heels argued until Eddie Kingston interjected himself into the fray. He asked why the two teams aren’t tag champions right now. “Come with me and everything we want will be ours.” Kingston gave the camera a wink as they embraced.

Result

Jurassic Express and The Natural Nightmares defeated Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade

Grade

C+

Analysis

There was nothing wrong with the match, in particular, but it was just there to spur the heel alliance that came after.

Kingston as the master manipulator, bringing together pawns for his master class in wrestling chess is a great role for him and his promos alone will make it work. No matter how hodge-podge the group may appear on the surface.

Given that Pentagon, Fenix, Butcher and Blade aren’t doing anything else of real significance at this point, there are far worse options.

One question, though: where does this leave Death Triangle and Pac, who had formed a trio with the Lucha Bros prior to the coronavirus pandemic?

On the MJF-Moxley front, the idea that the undefeated No. 1 contender would be so cowardly as to strip away his opponent’s finishing move is so on-brand. It is brilliant and sets the stage for Moxley to find another way to win if he wants to retain his title.