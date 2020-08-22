NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, Dates, TV Coverage for Remaining Round 1 Games

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

New team, same Kawhi Leonard. And that could end up being a problem for the Los Angeles Clippers' opponents throughout this year's NBA playoffs.

On Friday night, Leonard tallied 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while leading the Clippers to a 130-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Last year, Leonard won NBA Finals MVP while leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title. This year, he's looking to lead Los Angeles to its first championship in franchise history.

To get there, though, the Clippers will have to finish off the Mavs and take down the other top teams in the Western Conference, which won't be easy. But it should be enjoyable to watch, as this year's postseason has already provided exciting action from the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remainder of the opening round, along with a preview of Saturday's matchups.

Saturday Schedule, Odds

Game 3: No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks (-12) at No. 8 Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: No. 4 Indiana Pacers at No. 5 Miami Heat (-5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: No. 4 Houston Rockets (-3) at No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers (-7) at No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Odds obtained via Caesars Palace

Rest of Remaining First-Round Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 4: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: No. 2 Toronto Raptors at No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 6 Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, Aug. 24

Game 4: No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 8 Orlando Magic, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 4: No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: No. 4 Indiana Pacers at No. 5 Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 5: No. 7 Dallas Mavericks at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 5: No. 6 Utah Jazz at No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 5: No. 7 Brooklyn Nets at No. 2 Toronto Raptors (if necessary)

Game 5: No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3 Boston Celtics (if necessary)

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 5: No. 8 Orlando Magic at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 5: No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers

Game 5: No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 4 Houston Rockets (if necessary)

Game 5: No. 5 Miami Heat at No. 4 Indiana Pacers (if necessary)

Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 6: No. 2 Toronto Raptors at No. 7 Brooklyn Nets (if necessary)

Game 6: No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7 Dallas Mavericks (if necessary)

Game 6: No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 6 Utah Jazz (if necessary)

Game 6: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers (if necessary)

Friday, Aug. 28

Game 6: No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 8 Orlando Magic (if necessary)

Game 6: No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers (if necessary)

Game 6: No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder (if necessary)

Game 6: No. 4 Indiana Pacers at No. 5 Miami Heat (if necessary)

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 7: No. 7 Brooklyn Nets at No. 2 Toronto Raptors (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 7 Dallas Mavericks at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 6 Utah Jazz at No. 3 Denver Nuggets (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3 Boston Celtics (if necessary)

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 7: No. 8 Orlando Magic at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 4 Houston Rockets (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 5 Miami Heat at No. 4 Indiana Pacers (if necessary)

Saturday Preview

The Lakers may be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they're facing a Trail Blazers team that was hot and had momentum heading into the first round after winning their play-in game over the Memphis Grizzlies. That led to Portland winning Game 1 and jumping out to an early lead in the series.

However, Los Angeles is one of the best teams in the league and a favorite to win this year's NBA title, which it proved by bouncing back in Game 2 with a 111-88 victory. On Saturday, the Lakers will look to take their first lead of the series by winning Game 3.

"We're playing scrappy," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "We're competing at a very high level. The care factor on the defensive side of the ball is where it should be to win in the playoffs. And we have tremendous, tremendous respect for the offensive firepower of the basketball team that we're playing."

Whether the Trail Blazers could potentially win Game 3 may depend on the health of star guard Damian Lillard, who is dealing with a dislocated left index finger he suffered in Game 2. Without Lillard, Portland's chances of knocking off Los Angeles would take a big hit.

Like the Lakers, the Bucks are also a top seed looking to take control of their opening-round series on Saturday. Milwaukee dropped Game 1 to Orlando but then bounced back for a 111-96 victory in Game 2. And in that victory, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds to help his team even the series.

"There's an urgency," Antetokounmpo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "I'm not going to say there's a fear factor—being down—but you know you have to be urgent."

After losing in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks are looking for a deeper postseason run this year. It would be a huge surprise for them to get upset by the Magic, so don't be surprised if Milwaukee wins Game 3 to take its first lead of the series.

Meanwhile, the Rockets and Heat will each look to move another win closer to a sweep in their respective series. Houston has a 2-0 lead over Oklahoma City, while Miami is up 2-0 against Indiana.

The Rockets will again be without point guard Russell Westbrook in Game 3, but that hasn't been a problem for them through the first two games against the Thunder. James Harden scored 37 and 21 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, as Houston has won each of the first two games by at least 13 points.