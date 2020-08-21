LaMelo Ball 'A Very Dangerous Choice' in 2020 Draft, Says NBA Scout

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft, but at least one scout has concerns about the potential risk and reward for the point guard.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, an anonymous NBA scout called Ball a "very dangerous choice" in this class.

“A very high risk-reward," the scout said. "All the baggage that comes with a decision like that is not what the Knicks need. Honestly, Lonzo [Ball] was a horrific shooter. He did manage to change his shot mechanics and now is a pretty good shooter. It’s very unusual but he did it and possibly LaMelo could, too.’’

Ball's shooting ability has been the subject of criticism on his way to the NBA draft. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman offered this scouting report while comparing the 18-year-old's game to Caris LeVert and Jason Williams:

"He reminds of former Sacramento Kings/Memphis Grizzlies point guard Jason Williams in that sense, with his showboat handles and flashy assists.

"Ball will similarly be valued for his ability to set up teammates playing at different speeds. And like Williams, he likes to quick-trigger threes despite not being very efficient. For his career, Williams made 1.6 threes per game on 32.7 percent, numbers that reflect Ball's shot-making and inconsistent accuracy."

Based on his stats while playing professional basketball overseas, Ball has a lot of work to do as a scorer. He shot 37.5 percent overall and 25 percent from three in 12 games with the Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League.

The scout did note Ball's brother, Lonzo Ball, did improve his shot. The New Orleans Pelicans guard connected on a career-high 37.5 percent of his three-point attempts this season.

If LaMelo Ball is able to reach that level, his passing and floor vision will make him worth being one of the top picks in the draft.