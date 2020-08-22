NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings Following 2020 Draft Lottery

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is drawing as much interest in what the Minnesota Timberwolves do with the No. 1 pick as what the Golden State Warriors will do at No. 2.

The only difference is Golden State may not hold on to that pick for long.

Even before the Thursday's lottery, the Warriors seemed open to the idea of using the pick on the trade market for a more immediate upgrade to help keep open the team's championship window. Now that the club has landed one of the most coveted positions on the draft board, they may have more options.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic laid out what it would take for Golden State to give up the No. 2 selection:

"Now that the order is determined, it becomes easier for rival general managers to discuss potential deals with more concrete details. The Suns are at 10. They now know the Warriors are at two. Would a pick swap for Kelly Oubre or Ricky Rubio appeal for both sides?

"I could rattle off about 50 other hypotheticals. The Warriors' front office will probably get inundated with many more. If a true star becomes available, this pick should and will be in play. But if we're just talking about a rotational upgrade at the sixth-, seventh-man spot, the pick won't be easy to pry away from them."

Along those lines, The Athletic's John Hollinger suggests the Atlanta Hawks' John Collins or Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One player who is looking increasingly available—though he may not fit the Warriors roster as presently constructed—is the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball.

The guard had his best season yet in 2019-20 but has yet to make the leap into superstar status his potential suggests is attainable.

ESPN's Jay Williams said he's hearing talk from New Orleans suggesting Ball will be available this offseason as the Pelicans look for a more immediate boost to their lineup. Still just 22, Ball averaged a career-high 11.8 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 63 games (54 starts).

The Pels need a point guard who can help accelerate their rebuild and complement Zion Williamson. Ball could get there one day, but with a generational talent like Williamson and an emerging star in Brandon Ingram, there's little reason to delay a change in the backcourt.