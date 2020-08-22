Retribution Meets Resistance, ThunderDome Reaction, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Ever since WWE stopped being able to have fans in attendance in March, Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views have been filmed at the Performance Center. That all changed with the introduction of The ThunderDome.

WWE has taken over Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and turned it into a brand-new type of fan experience. Screens surrounded the ring, showing fans watching from home, and crowd noise was piped in to make it feel like there was a live audience.

This was the first time WWE has tried this, and reactions on social media ranged from "I love it" to "this is the worst thing ever."

Some enjoyed having fans back in some capacity, while others felt the experience was jarring and took them out of the show completely.

For the time being, this is the new normal. WWE will also hold Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view and all future TV tapings in the ThunderDome until it is able to bring back fans to see the show live. With more time, WWE may find ways to improve and refine its new venue.

Let's take a look at everything else that happened on Friday's SmackDown and what it means for the future.