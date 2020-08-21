Video: Raiders Fan Shows off Las Vegas' Inaugural Season-Ticket Presentation

John Locher/Associated Press

Las Vegas is a city known for its glitz and glamour, so it's fitting that the Raiders didn't pull any punches with their season-ticket holder presentation.

One fan shared video they took while opening their season tickets, which featured a package that plays the NFL Films music, a ticket book with a metallic cover and a hologram of the Raiders' new stadium:

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas after spending the previous 59 years in Oakland (1960-81, 1995-2019) and Los Angeles (1982-95).

Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans won't be allowed to attend games at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have already announced the stadium will be closed to fans in 2020.

Even though the wait to see what an NFL stadium in Las Vegas will look like, the Raiders did put together a great presentation for season-ticket holders as they embrace the future in their new home.