The Early Wave of Injuries from NFL Training Camps, Possible Solutions

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

To paraphrase Thanos, "Injuries are inevitable."

They could become a bigger problem in 2020 given a truncated offseason in which the end game is putting the healthiest roster possible on the field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, teams are being extra cautious with how they're handling practices and making sure established veterans are getting enough rest.

Unfortunately, significant injuries have occurred. How will those franchises respond?

The answer to the previous question will likely determine how successful a squad is. Front offices have multiple avenues to pursue to fill an unexpected void, whether through free agency, a trade or an existing player on the roster.

The following solutions don't take into account previously existing injuries, soft-tissue issues or any malady that's only expected to limit a player for a few days during training camp. The injuries happened during the initial practice sessions, with the possibility of the individual missing games.