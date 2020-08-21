MLB Trade Rumors: Angels' Price for David Fletcher 'Extraordinarily High'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly placing an "extraordinarily high" price tag on utilityman David Fletcher in trade negotiations, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi noted that the Angels, who are fourth in the American League West at 8-18, are "among [a] small number of clear sellers."

The 26-year-old Fletcher could be a popular commodity on the trade market since he is a career .287 hitter with the ability to play shortstop, third base, second base, right field and left field.

After enjoying a breakout campaign in 2019 that saw him hit .290 with six home runs, 49 RBI and 83 runs scored, Fletcher is off to a great start this season. Through 26 games, he is hitting .299 with three homers, nine RBI and 16 runs.

Fletcher is a valuable player not only because of his defensive versatility but also because he can be moved around in the lineup and is capable of producing at either the top or bottom of the order.

Also, Fletcher is making just $593,500 this season and is arbitration eligible through 2024, meaning he is under team control until 2025, per Spotrac.

Fletcher is far from a rental, and that is likely why the Angels are asking for so much in return, according to Morosi's report.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Depth is of the utmost importance this season, as players contracting COVID-19 is a constant threat. Also, with the truncated spring training prior to the season and a lack of off days during the season, injuries have seemingly piled up for many teams.

Fletcher is able to fill in at so many different positions and be productive both at the plate and in the field, which is something every major league team could use.

Trading Fletcher away could be a risk for the Angels since they are a talented team capable of contending as soon as next season if they tweak the roster properly, but with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon leading the way, they may feel that pitching is a far bigger need than offense.