Angels' Joe Maddon: 'Enough Is Enough' After 3rd Pitch at Mike Trout's Head

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said "enough is enough" after San Francisco Giants reliever Shaun Anderson threw a fastball near the head of Angels superstar Mike Trout on Thursday for the third time in the teams' four-game series.

Maddon explained he doesn't believe there's malicious intent on Anderson's part, instead suggesting the Giants should know the pitcher probably isn't ready for MLB action.

"This is the major leagues. There's a level of accountability here also," Maddon told reporters. "I don't wanna use the word 'irresponsible' loosely, but in that situation, you pretty much knew it was gonna happen again. And I'm not accusing the guy of doing anything on purpose; I'm just saying he doesn't command his fastball enough in order to know where it's going."

Anderson has struggled with his command this season, walking 10 batters in 10 innings. He owns a 5.43 career ERA through 40 appearances since making his MLB debut in May 2019.

Poor control combined with a fastball that averages 94.8 mph, per FanGraphs, creates a potentially dangerous combination.

"You just can't permit that to happen," Maddon said about Anderson's high fastballs to Trout. "You can't. You cannot. People get hurt like that. And again, there's an anomaly moment that it'll happen once in a while. I get it. I get it. It happens to everybody. But too often, not good. Didn't like it."

A warning was issued by the umpires after Thursday's high-and-tight pitch.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler explained his view of the situation after two close calls Tuesday.

"I'm just going to be very direct. Shaun hasn't been on a mound in five days," Kapler told reporters after speaking to Anderson. "He got a little jumpy—we don't throw at people. It's not who we are."

Anderson remains on the Giants' active roster as of Friday morning.

Trout, MLB's gold standard for the past decade, is putting together another terrific season. He's posted a 1.003 OPS and 10 home runs, which is tied for second in the league behind only the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (12), through 22 games for the Angels.

Los Angeles and San Francisco won't meet again during the shortened 60-game regular season.

Both clubs open new three-game weekend series Friday. The Angels are set to visit the Oakland Athletics, while the Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks.