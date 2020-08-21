Audio: Triple H on in-Ring Future, Using Celebs in WWE and More in B/R Exclusive

8 of 8

Fans have often wondered when NXT could potentially peak in popularity, especially with stars constantly being brought up to Raw and SmackDown at random.

At the end of the day, NXT is a feeder system for WWE's main roster. It started out as "developmental," and although it has grown to become a viable third brand for the company, it still serves as the stomping grounds for many up-and-comers and competitors looking to hone their craft.

Detractors have pointed to that as being NXT's biggest weakness, when in reality, it's actually among its biggest strengths. As wrestlers filter out to other shows or companies, it forces NXT to keep replenishing the pot and either create new names or bring them in from elsewhere, ensuring that the product never gets stale with the same stars on top.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are perhaps the only exceptions as far as wrestlers who have stayed exclusive to NXT over the years. Everyone else is practically fair game to be called up whenever, and as long as the timing is appropriate, Triple H sees no issue with that whatsoever.

"When we first started in NXT, we did Arrival and everything and there was a time we were calling up a lot of talent to the main roster, and I remember hearing it a lot from people that this is the end," he said.

"'This is the problem with NXT, it's a feeder system. Every time you build a star, they leave and go someplace else. It spells the demise of it in general.' At that point in time, I kept saying, everybody thinks that's the weakness, [but] that's the strength. Because you don't get yourself in that position of 'This guy's been here for 15 years and I've seen him do everything there is to do.' There's constantly something new. There's constantly something exciting. Somebody's moving. Somebody's coming back. Somebody new's coming through the door. There's always something like that happening."

Future stars have to start somewhere, and for a lot of people, that place is NXT. What Raw and SmackDown do with that talent is essentially out of Triple H's control, but as far as developing that talent, NXT does as efficient of a job as any promotion and always feels fresh because of the circumstances surrounding the show.

Few companies have that type of benefit, but NXT has used it to its advantage.

"As good as the era with the Four Horsewomen was, you got into the Asuka era and then Shayna Baszler and there was so much talent there," Triple H said. "Now you're getting to see Io Shirai carry that. Now you're getting to see Rhea Ripley carry that. Now you're getting to see Tegan and Candice and Mia Yim and all these other women carry it. It's not the weakness, it's the strength, and that freshness is what carries it. Feeding the system, yes, feeding Raw and SmackDown and NXT, and that's the key. It's a constant supply."

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX is this Saturday, August 22, at 7/6c, only on WWE Network.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.