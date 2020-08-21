Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for SummerSlam 2020

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam is finally upon us, but this year's event is going to be different from any pay-per-view we have seen before.

Instead of having tens of thousands of screaming fans in attendance, WWE will bring people to the show virtually through monitors set up in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be a first for the company as it continues to adapt and work through the coronavirus pandemic.

The card for Sunday's show is smaller than it has been in recent years, but WWE has lined up some solid matches. Here is a rundown of the card as of Friday.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ( WWE Championship)

Randy Orton ( Championship) Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship) Bayley vs. Asuka ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

vs. ( Women's Championship) Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)

(Raw Women's Championship) Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (Hair vs. Hair match)

vs. Mandy Rose (Hair vs. Hair match) Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Street Fight)

vs. Seth Rollins (Street Fight) The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)

and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships) Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship)

Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down Sunday. Here's our lineup of contributors: