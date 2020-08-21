Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for SummerSlam 2020August 21, 2020
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for SummerSlam 2020
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)
- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)
- Bayley vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)
- Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (Hair vs. Hair match)
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Street Fight)
- The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship)
WWE SummerSlam is finally upon us, but this year's event is going to be different from any pay-per-view we have seen before.
Instead of having tens of thousands of screaming fans in attendance, WWE will bring people to the show virtually through monitors set up in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be a first for the company as it continues to adapt and work through the coronavirus pandemic.
The card for Sunday's show is smaller than it has been in recent years, but WWE has lined up some solid matches. Here is a rundown of the card as of Friday.
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down Sunday. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Erik Beaston
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Q: Purely from a storytelling perspective, who do you think should have their head shaved and why?
After months of torment for Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville must be the one to get her head shaved. It is the best option from a storytelling perspective and the one that makes most sense. She's the heel who has talked trash and made life a living hell for her former friend—now it's time for her comeuppance.
Asuka vs. Bayley
Q: If you could pick a woman from SmackDown to get this title match over Asuka, who would it be and why?
Naomi, if only to pay off the recent social media movement around her. She's been around forever, but it feels like an eternity since we last saw her in any sort of meaningful match. A shot to dethrone Bayley would have been the perfect opportunity for her to explode back onto the scene.
Phil Lindsey
Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
Q: Vince McMahon just put you in charge of this match. How would you book it and who would walk away as the winner?
The smart move would be to give Dominik a star-making win at SummerSlam. It wouldn't hurt Rollins because it's a stipulation match and Rey Mysterio could interfere. Mysterio wins with an assist, giving him some form of bragging rights without beating a former WWE champion straight up yet.
Apollo Crews vs. MVP
Q: WWE has teased Apollo Crews turning heel but never followed through. Do you think it's time for the company to try him out as a villain?
Crews has cut some of his best promos over the last few weeks as a confident face, and there is still some room to grow there. He just needs some wins to legitimize his current run. So, he shouldn't turn heel, and WWE should use him as a foil against Bobby Lashley.
Anthony Mango
Asuka vs. Bayley
Q: If you could pick a woman from SmackDown to get this title match over Asuka, who would it be and why?
Sasha Banks. Bayley has already feuded with everyone on the blue brand and exhausted those feuds. The only one left is the one WWE has been stretching out for over two years. I'd rip the Band-Aid off and get it over with already by splitting The Golden Role Models and moving on.
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Q: If only one champion had to lose their title on Sunday, would it be more interesting if it was Bayley or Banks?
Bayley would be more interesting, as that's the one that seems impossible, whereas Banks is likely filling in just to kill time. Asuka has a built-in challenger with Shayna Baszler on Raw, so if she were to win the SmackDown title instead, that would throw things for a loop.
Graham Matthews
Apollo Crews vs. MVP
Q: WWE has teased Crews turning heel but never followed through. Do you think it's time for the company to try him out as a villain?
Crews as a villain could work, but only if MVP were to serve as his mouthpiece/manager. I think it would be interesting, especially if it meant Mustafa Ali was the lead babyface in Raw's midcard scene. But Crews has been doing well enough in the babyface role lately, so there's no use in halting that momentum with an unnecessary heel turn.
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits
Q: Based on your own personal opinion, who should leave SummerSlam with the Raw tag titles?
The Street Profits have had a pretty good reign dating back to early March, but there isn't anyone left in the division for them to defend against. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander hardly count because they're perennial losers at this point. Giving the titles to Andrade and Garza, if only for a little while, seems the way to go.
Donald Wood
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Q: If only one champion had to lose their title on Sunday, would it be more interesting if it was Bayley or Banks?
Banks losing the title on Sunday would be the most interesting angle, especially if Bayley costs her the match by accident after The Boss helps the SmackDown champion retain earlier in the night. With tension likely on the horizon heading into Payback, the problems between Banks and Bayley should start when Asuka wins back the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam.
Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
Q: Vince McMahon just put you in charge of this match. How would you book it and who would walk away as the winner?
Vince handing me the book would be a major mistake because I would have a non-finish in a Street Fight after Dominik turns on his father and joins Rollins' stable. The betrayed Rey would be heartbroken, but he would also be physically destroyed as well. With The Monday Night Messiah directing Dominik to destroy his father with a kendo stick the same way Rollins attacked him, the match would give every member of the stable nuclear heat.
Jeff J
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits
Q: Based on your own personal opinion, who should leave SummerSlam with the Raw tag titles?
I'd love to see the titles stay on the Profits, but who else is left to challenge them? There's a dearth of Raw tag teams to face for Dawkins and Ford. They'll still be red hot without the belts, and maybe this paves the way for more face and heel tag teams to form. Plus, the Profits on the chase could reveal a mean streak for the team that we haven't seen before.
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
Q: Is it too soon to take the title off of McIntyre or is it more important to capitalize on Orton's momentum while he has it?
Randy Orton has been the best heel in WWE since returning to his Legend Killer roots. While I've had fun with Drew McIntyre's run, I'm not sure if there's a better moment to have The Viper win title No. 14. I can see the Scot reclaiming the title down the line, but I'm down with an RKO win.
Chris Mueller
Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman
Q: Do you think WWE is planning a double turn and would it be a good idea?
I do think WWE is planning some kind of turn at SummerSlam, but I'm not sure it's the best idea. Using Braun Strowman as a heel is a good idea due to his size, but I'm unsure how well The Fiend will work as a face. Just because he is popular doesn't mean WWE should turn him. Besides, it would be more interesting if he teamed up with Alexa Bliss as a villain.
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Q: Purely from a storytelling perspective, who do you think should have their head shaved and why?
Sonya Deville losing would obviously be the more satisfying conclusion, but if we are just talking about the storyline, having Mandy Rose shave her head would be more interesting. Her character is supposed to care about her looks, and seeing how she reacts to losing her hair would be fun. It would also allow her to evolve into someone who isn't viewed as being obsessed with herself.
Predictions
- McIntyre (PL, EB) vs. Orton (GM, DW, JJ, CM) (AM voted no-contest)
- Wyatt (PL, AM, GM, DW, JJ, EB) vs. Strowman (CM)
- Rose (PL, AM, GM, DW, JJ, CM, EB) vs. Deville
- Asuka (JJ, CM) vs. Bayley (PL, AM, GM, DW, EB)
- Asuka (PL, AM, GM, DW, CM, EB) vs. Banks (JJ)
- Rollins (PL, GM, JJ) vs. Mysterio (AM, CM, EB) (DW voted no-contest)
- Crews (PL, AM, GM, CM, EB) vs. MVP (DW, JJ)
- Andrade and Garza (PL, AM, GM, CM, EB) vs. The Street Profits (DW, JJ)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.