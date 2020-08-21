George Karl Slams Mark Jackson for 'Taking Shots at My Defensive Coaching'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson caught the attention of former coach George Karl during Thursday's Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers—though it likely didn't take much considering Jackson essentially called out Karl's teams.

With the Lakers running away to a 111-88 victory to even the series at 1-1, Jackson began discussing some of Karl's former teams and the perceived lack of defense those clubs displayed.

Karl, who was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2013 and led multiple teams on playoff runs over his 24-year NBA head coaching career, wasn't going to let the criticism stand and tweeted directly at Jackson with a few barbs of his own:

That last line in Karl's tweet is likely going to sting, but it's nothing Jackson shouldn't be used to by now. That the Golden State Warriors became the league's marquee franchise after Jackson was dismissed in favor of Steve Kerr will be impossible to live down until Jackson gets another shot in the league.

It doesn't sound like he's done a good job endearing himself to fans of Karl, however, so he may want to cross the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings off his wish list.