Fantasy Baseball 2020: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 4

The bottom half of the American League East is not the first place you would look for fantasy baseball help in the bullpen, but there is value in the relievers from the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

Cole Sulser and Jordan Romano are two of the hidden gems worth looking at if you need to replace Kirby Yates, one of a handful of high-profile players who went on the injured list or suffered setbacks that kept them out of the lineup over the past week.

Alex Bregman's production at the hot corner will be missed, but there is an up-and-coming prospect who could fill the void in some statistical categories while the Astros third baseman deals with a hamstring injury.

Hidden Gems to Stream for Week 4

Cole Sulser, RP, Baltimore

Sulser has emerged as the ninth-inning man in the Baltimore bullpen.

The right-handed closer conceded two earned runs and recorded five saves in 7.2 innings of work.

Although he has not appeared since Tuesday, Sulser is worth a look over the next 10 days since the Orioles clash with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on seven occasions. If Baltimore's offense takes advantage of their divisional rivals' average pitching staffs, Sulser could be in position to record a few saves.

With six favorable matchups on the horizon, Sulser is worth a pickup in place of Yates, who is out for the season after having elbow surgery. During that span, a better replacement could develop on a team expected to win more games, but for the time being, Sulser is worth plugging in.

Jordan Romano, RP, Toronto

Unlike Sulser, Romano will not earn you saves, but he could bring down your pitching staff's ERA while adding to the strikeout total.

The Toronto reliever has seven strikeouts in his past four appearances, including three against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. In 12 innings, Romano fanned 18 opposing batters and allowed a single earned run from an August 15 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Romano could add to those totals in some divisional matchups to finish out August. The Blue Jays face the Rays four times before hosting Boston and Baltimore for seven games.

If you do not want to use him as a replacement for Yates, Romano could fill in for Pedro Baez of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain Thursday.

Alec Bohm, 3B, Philadelphia

Alec Bohm has consistently reached base in the week he has been in the major leagues with Philadelphia.

The third baseman doubled in his debut August 13 and followed that up with three multi-hit games. Bohm has yet to hit a home run in 26 at-bats, but he has a trio of doubles and three RBI.

His RBI total could go up since he is batting behind Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, who are both reaching base at a high rate.

Bohm's plate production is promising for fantasy owners in search of a replacement for Bregman, who left Wednesday's game at Coors Field with an injury that put him on the 10-day injured list.

The Phillies third baseman could also be used as a fill-in for Kris Bryant, who last appeared in the Chicago Cubs lineup Monday.

It may be worth picking up Bohm now because his fantasy value could rise if he flexes more power as he gets more comfortable against major league pitching.

