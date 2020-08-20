Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Explains Practicing with $100 Bill on Pads

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars star Leonard Fournette has a rather expensive way of keeping himself grounded.

The running back was seen practicing with a $100 bill on his pads Thursday, and rather than using it as a challenge for defenders to try to catch him, Fournette instead used it to motivate himself.

Wearing the C-note reminds the former LSU star of his quest to rush for 100 yards per game as well as remaining his true self to everyone he knows.

Fournette rushed for more than 100 yards in just three games in 2019, with none of the performances coming after Week 7. He's looking for a bounce-back campaign and using money as his ultimate motivation. If it works, get ready to see a bunch of Jaguars walking around practice with cash taped to their pads.

The tailback is finishing up a four-year, $27.15 million deal with Jacksonville, and that kind of money has allowed him to experiment with his training tactics.