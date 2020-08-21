WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to the WWE Thunderdome. WWE promised a massive state-of-the-art spectacle where fans could virtually interact with the show live, debuting on the August 21 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Establishing just how momentous this occasion would be, Mr. McMahon was ready to open the show. He wanted to personally reveal this latest WWE marvel to the WWE Universe.

The main event of this big show building toward WWE SummerSlam 2020 was AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After calling out The Phenomenal One, The Charismatic Enigma planned to shut up the champion with a definitive victory.

Another title match on the card was a tag team bout as SmackDown tag team champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro put their titles on the line against Lucha House Party. Kalisto returned to give Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado a big advantage in this fight, but the champions have been unstoppable lately.

Big E has been working to prove he can fight on his own. His latest challenge was a former world champion in Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has run his mouth against everyone, but he had to just fight this time against the motivated New Day member.

Braun Strowman wanted to make one final statement ahead of SummerSlam. He unveiled his new look after a brutal Wyatt Swamp Fight, but no one knows what to make of this new Monster Among Men just yet.

This show had the potential to be a game changer or another failed attempt to change up the format of WWE. It was all down to just how WWE handled its new technology.