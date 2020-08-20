Women's British Open 2020: Amy Olson Holds 3-Stroke Lead After Round 1

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Royal Troon vexed most of the world's best golfers Thursday.

Amy Olson was not intimidated, though.

Olson carded a four-under 67 in the first round of the 2020 AIG Women's Open, carrying a three-stroke lead over the field. Sophia Popov and Marina Alex are tied for second place. Ten golfers are tied for fourth at even par, with only a total of 13 shooting par or better on a difficult course layout.

"I seriously love major championship golf," Olson said, per Randall Mell of Golf Channel. "I love the difficult conditions. I just really feel like the cream rises to the top. You can't get away with anything, honestly, and so it requires every part of your game to be sharp. I love that challenge. I relish it."

On a windy day with nearly everyone fighting to keep their head above water, Olson had just one bogey against five birdies. She hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of her 18 greens in regulation.

The 28-year-old is looking for her first major championship, having finished no better than a tie for 28th in the British Open. Her best major performance was a tie for second in the 2018 Evian Championship.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is not participating in the tournament. World No. 2 Danielle Kang will be scrambling to get above the cut line after shooting a five-over 76.