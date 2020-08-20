Dez Bryant Rumors: Ravens Contract Isn't Imminent After Free-Agent WR's Workout

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dez Bryant had his long-awaited workout with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but there reportedly is no set timetable for a potential contract offer.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, "nothing is imminent" with Bryant, but the Ravens could decide to sign him "at some point." Jeremy Fowler of ESPN later followed up by reporting Bryant is not expected to be signed by the Ravens.

Bryant posted several videos to Instagram on Wednesday showing him working out at a Baltimore-area high school leading up to his tryout with the Ravens.

"Super light work just to keep the blood flowing," he wrote on the post with the videos.

Hensley reported Thursday morning that Bryant's workout with the Ravens came after the two sides had been in communication "for months."

Bryant, 31, is seeking to return to the NFL for the first time in two years. He signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but never got into a game after suffering a torn Achilles during his second practice with the team.

The last time Bryant appeared in a game was Dec. 31, 2017, with the Dallas Cowboys. He played all 16 games that season, recording 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

Baltimore is currently set to start the 2020 season with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin as its top two receivers. The team also has Willie Snead, Chris Moore and rookie Devin Duvernay competing for playing time.