The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

You'll never see it coming! This was a promise WWE made ahead of SummerSlam 2020. The tagline was delivered over and over again. However, the night brought mostly a pure wrestling exhibit, built on the back of some of the best in the business.

Drew McIntyre pulled off a huge win when he defeated Randy Orton one on one. This victory solidified The Scottish Psychopath's run as WWE champion.

Andrade and Angel Garza could not get on the same page in the closing moments of the biggest opportunity of their run as a tag team. The team lost to The Street Profits and may be falling apart before they could even get going.

Mandy Rose finally ended her feud with Sonya Deville emphatically, leading to her former friend leaving WWE. In a memorable brawl, God's Greatest Creation finally took the next step as a future title contender.

Dominik Mysterio may never be Rey Mysterio, but he did show he can be a WWE Superstar. He brought his all to a great battle with Seth Rollins before falling just a little bit short.

Braun Strowman walked in with momentum and the WWE Universal Championship, but he left with a whimper. After The Fiend stole his title, Roman Reigns stole the remaining spotlight from The Monster Among Men with a shocking return.

It was a night of big matches that felt the most like a true pay-per-view this year. Some rose to the moment and walked out winners. Others fell short, ending the night unfortunate losers.