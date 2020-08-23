The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE SummerSlamAugust 24, 2020
The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE SummerSlam
You'll never see it coming! This was a promise WWE made ahead of SummerSlam 2020. The tagline was delivered over and over again. However, the night brought mostly a pure wrestling exhibit, built on the back of some of the best in the business.
Drew McIntyre pulled off a huge win when he defeated Randy Orton one on one. This victory solidified The Scottish Psychopath's run as WWE champion.
Andrade and Angel Garza could not get on the same page in the closing moments of the biggest opportunity of their run as a tag team. The team lost to The Street Profits and may be falling apart before they could even get going.
Mandy Rose finally ended her feud with Sonya Deville emphatically, leading to her former friend leaving WWE. In a memorable brawl, God's Greatest Creation finally took the next step as a future title contender.
Dominik Mysterio may never be Rey Mysterio, but he did show he can be a WWE Superstar. He brought his all to a great battle with Seth Rollins before falling just a little bit short.
Braun Strowman walked in with momentum and the WWE Universal Championship, but he left with a whimper. After The Fiend stole his title, Roman Reigns stole the remaining spotlight from The Monster Among Men with a shocking return.
It was a night of big matches that felt the most like a true pay-per-view this year. Some rose to the moment and walked out winners. Others fell short, ending the night unfortunate losers.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre knew he was in for the fight of his life with Randy Orton, and he did not disappoint. He brought his all against Randy Orton, countering The Viper's best offense. He showed he was the better wrestler by turning the RKO into a backslide for a surprise three count.
It would have been easy to pull the trigger with a title change in this match. Orton has been on an all-time run in his 18-year career. He has delivered in multiple fantastic matches recently, including on this night with McIntyre.
However, WWE continued to run with McIntyre by giving him a surprise victory. Ending the match with a backslide may not sell the WWE champion as dominant, but it did deliver on the message that Orton is not truly the greatest wrestler in the world.
It is likely that Orton will get another title shot soon. He and McIntyre have more work they can do together. Neither hit their finishers throughout the run time of this match. This was a great opening act that sold both men as top competitors.
Even if The Scottish Psychopath ends up losing to Orton in the end, this first victory solidifies WWE's trust in him. This was not Kofi Kingston getting squashed by Brock Lesnar. The WWE champion delivered once again, continuing the greatest run of his career.
Losers: Andrade and Angel Garza
Andrade and Angel Garza looked focused and cohesive together early on. They isolated Montez Ford and beat him down. However, after Angelo Dawkins accidentally knocked Zelina Vega off the apron, Andrade went to check on Vega, leaving Garza to fall to Ford's rotation frog splash.
This was a vital match for the future of the Mexican Superstars. Their whole story was building to this moment. A win would have solidified the tag team. Instead, it looks to have all been a waste of time.
While Ford and Dawkins have done great work together, they have lacked true rivals. Andrade and Garza got to this point despite losing multiple times. The only angle that sold a rematch was the awkward poisoning of Ford.
At this point, a new tag team will need to be set up to challenge The Street Profits. Andrade and Garza are done in the title scene. The group may be done as a whole. It's hard to imagine El Idolo wanting to work with Vega's other client after everything.
Hopefully, this leads to a better future for both men on their own. While Andrade and Garza are good together, they are better on their own.
Winner: Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose came out with anger in her eyes. God's Greatest Creation fired off on Sonya Deville, making her pay for all that she had done. While Deville fought back, she was just not ready for Rose at her best. Rose hit a series of bicycle knees for the win.
While the quality of this match may not have delivered for everyone, WWE put full confidence behind her for this match. After all the focus on this rivalry, the women got 10 minutes and used it.
In the end, this was all about establishing Rose. She still had work to do as a performer to match up to top stars like Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley, but it is nice to see WWE fully committed to a performer willing to go out and tell a story.
Deville is leaving WWE for now. Hopefully, she will get time to recover from a difficult few weeks and come back stronger. While Rose needed this performance, Deville is already fully established as one of the best in the division.
Perhaps by the time 2021 comes around, both Deville and Rose will be among the favorites to challenge for gold in a rebuilding division.
Winner: Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio walked into this match with Rey Mysterio behind him. He showed that he had learned much from his father as he flew around the ring throughout. Seth Rollins though used everything at his disposal to stop Dominik before handcuffing Rey to the ropes and hitting the Stomp on Dominik to win.
This was a great performance from Dominik. He certainly has work left to do in order to show he is worthy of competing against The Monday Night Messiah, but it was a great rookie outing. He is talented and was not badly winded after a 20-minute match.
Is Dominik good enough to outshine many of the underused stars in WWE? He is not, but he's certainly talented. The Mysterio name got him in the door, but his personal work has led to this moment.
It will be interesting to see what he does next. A loss to Rollins is not a blow at all. Putting on a show with The Messiah was proof he can hang with anyone. The story after this point will be what Dominik can do against a variety of top stars.
He may never be as good as Rey, but few ever will be. Dominik just needs to be good on his own merits. If he can do that, he will be one of WWE's top rising stars in short order.
Loser: Braun Strowman
After returning from the Bray Wyatt swamp with a new look and attitude, Braun Strowman wanted to destroy The Fiend for good. He put his ultimate rival through the ringer, but The Fiend kept kicking out. The Monster Among Men unveiled the boards under the ring, only for Wyatt to slam him onto them to win.
After the match, Roman Reigns hit a Spear on The Fiend and Strowman before further beating down Wyatt. He stood tall with the WWE Universal Championship.
The Monster Among Men was always a transitional champion despite his decent length run. The end goal was to get to Reigns vs. Wyatt. While this feud has happened before, this is a different version of Wyatt than The Big Dog has ever faced.
The show ended with everyone talking about Reigns while The Fiend walked out with the title. No one was talking about the former champion. Strowman was left out in the cold at the end of the biggest title defense of his career.
Despite hints that Alexa Bliss would get involved, no one else interfered in this fight. This was a Falls Count Anywhere match that ended definitively in the ring. All of that says this was the end of Strowman's time in the sun.
While it is always possible that Strowman puts a wrench in the plans for Wyatt vs. Reigns, he just does not fit the focus of that sort of rivalry. He may get a rematch against The Fiend at Payback, but he will then quickly be sent back to the midcard role where he has been working most of his career.