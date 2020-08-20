Anthony Edwards Says He's Top Player Worthy of 2020 NBA Draft's No. 1 Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

There is no consensus top pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but Anthony Edwards thinks he should go No. 1.

While this result could depend on who lands the first pick in Thursday's draft lottery, the Georgia product sees himself as the best overall player, as he explained to Shams Charania of Stadium:

Edwards also has lofty goals for his first season, including Rookie of the Year, one of the All-Defensive teams and making the playoffs.

The 6'5" guard showcased his upside during his freshman year, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His athleticism and ability to create his own shot were obvious whenever he was on the court.

Though his outside shooting (29.4 percent from three-point range) and consistency are question marks, plenty of scouts see him as the best player in the class.

The Golden State Warriors—who had the worst record in the NBA last season and have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick—reportedly think Edwards could be a "face of the franchise," per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

There is still disagreement about this class, with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listing Edwards as the No. 4 overall prospect.

LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Killian Hayes and others could still be in consideration to be the first overall pick.

Edwards at least has confidence in himself heading into his NBA career.