Updated 2020 WWE SummerSlam Match Card Ahead of PPV

One of the biggest events on the WWE calendar is set for Sunday, as the company's top Superstars will do battle at SummerSlam.

While no fans will attend for the first time in the history of SummerSlam because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE will make it a unique, immersive experience by holding the event at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida, inside the WWE ThunderDome.

The ThunderDome will feature pyrotechnics, lasers, drone cameras and rows of LED boards, which will feature fans watching from home in an effort to make it feel like they're there.

Several titles will be on the line inside the ThunderDome, including the WWE Championship, as Drew McIntyre will defend against Randy Orton in the potential main event.

Here is a rundown of the entire SummerSlam card and a closer look at some of the top matches you won't want to miss.

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

SummerSlam 2020 Match Card

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

No Disqualification; Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Top Matches to Watch

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Over the past few months since WrestleMania, it can be argued that no two Superstars have been on a bigger roll than McIntyre and Orton.

McIntyre decisively beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and followed that up with the title defenses against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler.

Orton lost a Last Man Standing match to Edge at WrestleMania, but he bounced back in a big way by beating Edge in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash. Orton has since gone back to his Legend Killer gimmick and taken out the likes of Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels as well.

The Viper has attempted to get inside McIntyre's head entering SummerSlam, as he has twice hit him with an RKO out of nowhere, including on the go-home episode of Raw after punting Michaels.

McIntyre has been the heavy favorite in all of his title defenses thus far, but Orton undoubtedly stands out as his biggest challenge thus far, and he has a legitimate chance to become a 14-time world champion.

The always-looming possibility of Lesnar returning exists as well, especially since the Payback pay-per-view is one week after SummerSlam, which leaves the door open for a non-finish of some kind.

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka/Bayley vs. Asuka

Asuka will have a chance to become a double champion at SummerSlam on Sunday, as she is challenging Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship and Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in separate matches.

She was only supposed to face Banks originally after the controversial manner in which The Boss beat her for the Raw Women's title.

Banks and Asuka did battle over the title in a match in which the title could change hands by any means, including count-out or disqualification. When Bayley was seen attacking Kairi Sane backstage during the match, Asuka ran to her aid, which allowed Banks to win the title via count-out.

Bayley was in need of an opponent of her own for SummerSlam, which resulted in a triple-brand battle royal being held on SmackDown. Asuka shocked everyone by entering the match and last eliminating Shayna Baszler to win.

If anyone can pull double duty and keep the fans entertained, Asuka is near the top of the list, so there is plenty of reason to be excited about the women's title scene at SummerSlam.

Sasha and Bayley have helped each other win many times, but they have also cost each other on occasion, and there will be a lot of interest in how their involvement in each other's matches plays out Sunday.

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

SummerSlam will play host to the first match in the promising career of Dominik Mysterio, as he is set to face Seth Rollins in a street fight.

Rollins and Rey Mysterio have been at odds for months, as Rollins twice severely damaged the elder Mysterio's eye. Mysterio's eye even popped out at Extreme Rules, but he has since recovered to some degree and will be in his son's corner at SummerSlam.

Although Dominik has yet to compete in a match, he has been a constant presence on Raw. He has gotten the better of Rollins on a few occasions as well, including the go-home episode when he and Rey took out Rollins and Murphy with kendo sticks.

Dominik learned a tough lesson about what it takes to be a WWE Superstar the previous week, though, as Rollins and Murphy tied him up in the ring ropes and hit him with kendo stick shot after kendo stick shot, leaving him with welts all over his body.

At SummerSlam, Dominik is out for revenge for himself and his father, and the story behind it should ensure that fans are invested.

Also, with Mysterio and Murphy being on hand to potentially get involved, the match could be all-out chaos.

