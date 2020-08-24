Each MLB Contender's Most Untouchable Prospect at 2020 Trade Deadline

0 of 23

Even in a normal Major League Baseball season, it's hard for teams to pry top prospects away from other teams at the trade deadline.

With a select few prospects in particular, it figures to be pretty much impossible in 2020.

Because this season's 60-game schedule didn't begin until July 23, MLB moved the trade deadline from July 31 to August 31. Teams have therefore only had about a month to assess what they need, and whatever players they trade for may also be around for just one month.

There's also the reality that, sans a minor league season, the league's top prospects aren't continuing their development in competition against their peers. That creates some uncertainty about their present value, which may have their parent clubs resolved to hold on to them.

With all this in mind, let's take a look each contender's most untouchable prospect—save, of course, for the ones that already have everyday jobs in the majors—at this year's deadline.