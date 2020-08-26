Bold Predictions for the 2020 Fantasy Football Season

0 of 10

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Fantasy football devotees are dealing with a canceled preseason, limited training camps and fewer reports than we're used to regarding the performances of potential fantasy draft picks.

Instead, we have to work with what we have. That might cause a lot of us to approach draft day in a more conservative fashion than usual, which is understandable.

Still, you gotta be bold in some spots. Here are 10 predictions that might cause you to take a chance or two despite the lack of information from the football world this summer.