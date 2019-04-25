Noah Fant NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Ridiculous athlete who ran a 4.5 in the 40, jumped 39.5 inches in the vertical, 10 feet, 6 inches in the broad and then ran a 6.81-second three-cone drill.

—Great catch radius with the athleticism and flexibility to make grabs away from his 6'4", 249-pound frame; will go up high to challenge on 50-50 balls with a great vertical jump but also goes low to get balls off the turf.

—Very productive, especially in the red zone. Is able to score with yards-after-catch speed or by posting up defenders.

—Gets to top speed in a hurry; will leave linebackers yards behind him in coverage and must be accounted for by a safety over the top. Will cause defenses to panic.

—Better blocker than many think; will slide and mirror in the passing game and is quick enough to win in the run game and get to the second level.

—Can be lined up anywhere in the formation and have success; won't be limited to certain roles or alignments.

—Intelligent student-athlete who wants to be a surgeon after football.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't fight through contact well and can be rubbed off routes over the middle.

—Lacks play strength and could stand to bulk up and add power to his game.

—Could add urgency to his routes; will get a little soft and let the ball come to him instead of attacking it.

—Is not always a dynamic route-runner and can be robotic in his movements.

OVERALL

Noah Fant is unlike anything most evaluators have seen from an athletic standpoint. He's fast, agile and brings an exciting element to red-zone plays. He's also still developing both physically and mentally within the sport, which offers a nice bump of upside for whichever team drafts him in the first round.

GRADE: 7.00 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Jimmy Graham