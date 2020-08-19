Renee Young Reportedly Will Leave WWE; Final Date with Company Unknown

Longtime WWE host, interviewer and announcer Renee Young has reportedly told the company that she is leaving.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Young gave WWE her notice one week ago, but it isn't yet known when she will officially finish up with the company.

Young, 34, signed with WWE in 2012 after making a name for herself on a WWE recap show called Aftermath on the Score Television Network in Canada.

She has been a jack of all trades during her time in WWE and most famously became the first full-time female announcer in WWE history in 2018 when she joined the Raw announce team.

      

