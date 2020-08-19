Madden NFL 21 Drops New Trailer Starring Lamar Jackson and 'The Spokesplayer'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

EA Sports dropped a new gameplay trailer for Madden NFL 21 on Wednesday, which also included the debut of "The Spokesplayer." 

Played by actor and comedian "King" Keraun Harris, the Spokesplayer is described in a press release as a "man who's stepping into the spotlight and speaking up for the next generation of Madden players and NFL athletes and inspiring them to go all out in Madden NFL 21."

He'll continue to work with the Madden community throughout the season to highlight the top moments.

Three standout quarterbacks—the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and New England Patriots' Cam Newton—are also featured in the latest trailer.

Jackson, the video game's cover athlete, was previously involved in a teaser for the Spokesplayer alongside Ravens teammate Mark Ingram:

Madden NFL 21 is set for an Aug. 28 worldwide release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will debut on the next generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when they're released during the 2020 holiday season.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 10 when Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Related

    Breeland Facing Suspension

    Chiefs starting CB Bashaud Breeland facing four-game suspension for violating substance abuse policy (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breeland Facing Suspension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua’s Camp Off to Mixed Start

    Brian Flores has seen ‘some good some bad’ on throws and decisions from his rookie QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua’s Camp Off to Mixed Start

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's NFL Staff Roundtable 👀

    Bounce back RBs, breakout rookies, TE targets. We've got you covered on all your fantasy questions 📲

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    B/R's NFL Staff Roundtable 👀

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Next Game Breaker

    @MikeTanier thinks Cam Akers can energize the Rams and win you your fantasy league at the same time 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Next Game Breaker

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report