Madden NFL 21 Drops New Trailer Starring Lamar Jackson and 'The Spokesplayer'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

EA Sports dropped a new gameplay trailer for Madden NFL 21 on Wednesday, which also included the debut of "The Spokesplayer."

Played by actor and comedian "King" Keraun Harris, the Spokesplayer is described in a press release as a "man who's stepping into the spotlight and speaking up for the next generation of Madden players and NFL athletes and inspiring them to go all out in Madden NFL 21."

He'll continue to work with the Madden community throughout the season to highlight the top moments.

Three standout quarterbacks—the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and New England Patriots' Cam Newton—are also featured in the latest trailer.

Jackson, the video game's cover athlete, was previously involved in a teaser for the Spokesplayer alongside Ravens teammate Mark Ingram:

Madden NFL 21 is set for an Aug. 28 worldwide release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will debut on the next generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when they're released during the 2020 holiday season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 10 when Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.