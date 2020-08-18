Bears' Matt Nagy Says It's Too Early to Tell If Mitchell Trubisky Has Improved

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears quarterback competition is underway at training camp, and if Mitchell Trubisky was hoping to make a strong impression to his coaching staff he apparently still has a ways to go.

Speaking to media on a Zoom call Tuesday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters he hasn't seen enough to say if the team's starter of the last three years has improved:

"We don't have enough right now. I wish I could tell you we had enough. But there's just not enough with where we're at. We need to see more. I can't give you a fair statement or opinion with that.

"I'm excited to see some more team periods. Maybe a little more red zone, some two-minute, four-minute, situational football to truly say that. I'd ask for a little bit more time on that with him. But again, the mental side of it, decision-making, where he's going—so far, so good. But we want to now continue to just see that get better and better to where we have 100 percent accuracy with that—with both quarterbacks. They're both competing the right way. But I would say, realistically, we just need a little bit more time to be able to compare it to the last two years."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.