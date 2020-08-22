Fernando Tatis Jr. Signed Rookie Card Graded Gem Mint 9.5 Auctions for $101K

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Fernando Tatis Jr. is making noise on the diamond with an MVP-caliber season at 21 years old.

He's also making noise in the trading card world.

A 2016 Bowman Chrome Prospects signed rookie card of the San Diego Padres star just went for $101,000 at an auction Sunday.

Per Goldin Auctions, the card had a minimum starting bid of $15,000 and received 14 bids before the lot closed.

Here's the official lot description:

"Encapsulated and graded GEM MINT 9.5 by BGS, with signature graded "10" by Beckett. Rookie Card. This Bowman Chrome collectible showcases the San Diego Padres' young shortstop who has scripted a bold blue signature on the obverse. The card's BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9, Edges: 10, Surface: 9.5. A logo on the card's front declares, "Certified Autograph Issue," attesting to the authenticity of the signature and serving as Topps' COA."

The card was given a 9.5/10 gem mint grade and is one of just five in the series. This card was labeled 3/5.

Tatis is in the midst of a sensational 2020 season, batting .313/.389/.696 with 12 home runs and 29 RBI. He also made national headlines by breaking one of baseball's "unwritten rules" in hitting a grand slam off Texas Rangers pitcher Juan Nicasio in a 3-0 count on Monday night.