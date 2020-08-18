Braves' Nick Markakis Tests Negative for COVID-19, Placed on IL as a Precaution

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that veteran outfielder Nick Markakis was "potentially exposed to COVID-19" and has tested negative but will be placed on the injured list "out of an abundance of caution."

The team also called up its top prospect, outfielder Cristian Pache, who will be available to play on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

