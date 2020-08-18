Rob Gronkowski to Launch YouTube Channel with Brothers; 'It's Long Overdue'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 18, 2020

NFL player Rob Gronkowski, of the New England Patriots, reacts after winning the
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The recently unretired Rob Gronkowski isn't waiting until he hangs up his cleats again to continue his broadcasting career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will instead launch his own YouTube channel—called The Gronks—with his brothers Gordie Jr., Dan, Chris and Glenn, according to Mike Freeman and Scott Soshnick of Sportico.

"It's long overdue for the bros and me to launch our own YouTube channel and to give viewers an inside look at how we like to work, play and most importantly, have fun," the future Hall of Famer said in a statement.

Gronkowski spent plenty of time in front of the camera during his one season away from football. In addition to serving as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, the 31-year-old participated in WWE events, competed in Fox's The Masked Singer and served as a full-time panelist on the CBS game show Game On!

Sportico noted the Gronkowski brothers boast a combined 7.2 million subscribers across multiple social media platforms.

The channel's marketing is being handled by OneTeam Partners, a joint venture involving the NFLPA, MLBPA and RedBird Capital Partners.

