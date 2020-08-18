IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Moose continued his reign with the nonexistent TNA World Championship, defending against Trey Miguel of The Rascalz just one week after mistaking him for Suicide.

The smaller, faster Miguel overcame an aggressive onslaught early and used his speed and agility to his advantage. A big dropkick by the athletic champion sent Miguel crashing off the top rope and to the floor. The champion delivered a big fallaway slam before exclaiming, “I’m the best wrestler in the world!”

Just as the challenger fired off a series of forearms to the face, Moose cut him off with another dropkick. “This match was meant for Suicide, not you!” he talked trash. Miguel used that momentary opening to fire off a comeback, completely catching the champion off-guard.

His barrage of fast-pace offense came to a crashing halt when Moose caught him in midair and slammed him into the guardrail, then powerbombed him onto the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Moose turned the challenger inside out with the Lights Out spear for the successful title defense.

After the match, as Moose celebrated, EC3 came from out of nowhere and delivered an inverted DDT. He left the arena with the TNA Championship, leaving the former NFL star lying in the center of the ring.

Result

Moose defeated Miguel

Grade

C

Analysis

This was an interesting bit of booking, if only because we have been conditioned to believe that Moose is a delusional champion, yet he just soundly defeated one of the participants from the Impact World Championship Match at Slammiversary.

Miguel was barely competitive, bumping around to make Moose look like an unstoppable force. Even when he mounted his comeback, it was so short-lived that the match really took on a glorified squash feel.

EC3 laying out Moose continues that rivalry while stealing the TNA title, hopefully, spells the end for it as a thing here in Impact.

It’s just a shame this all came at the expense of Miguel, who is one of the brighter young stars in the company.