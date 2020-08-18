Lonzo Ball 'Cant Make Shots' and 'Can't Finish,' Says Eastern Conference Scout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball's nothing-short-of-miserable run in the bubble may have cost him millions of dollars. 

One Eastern Conference scout gave Tim Bontemps of ESPN a mostly scathing review of Ball's performance.

"He can't make shots," the scout said. "Not only can he not make shots, but he can't finish, and it's gotten to him. ... [I'd pay him] $12 to 14 million [per year] for three years, maybe?"

Ball could sign a rookie extension this offseason, but his next deal could be hard to gauge. In the macro sense, he finished with averages of 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists while knocking down a career-high 37.5 percent of his threes.

In the micro sense, he was one of the worst regular rotation players among teams who made the trip to Orlando. He averaged 7.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in seven seeding games, shooting a ghastly 30.5 percent from the floor.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

